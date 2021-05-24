CATAWISSA — Liam Klebon was heading home regardless of the spinning ground ball’s fate as it headed toward Muncy’s first baseman.
Klebon looked up after crossing the plate, quickly realizing he just scored the game winning run of a 6-5, nine-inning District 4 Class 2A semifinal to give No. 3 Southern Columbia the victory over the No. 6 Indians.
Southern Columbia will play South Williamsport, which defeated Wyalusing 6-1 in another quarterfinal, in a semifinal Thursday.
“At first I thought he hit it in the gap,” Klebon said. “I didn’t even realize it was right at him. I started to run home. There was just so much spin on the ball the kid dropped it.”
The ground ball caught the lip right in front of first base and hopped as the Muncy player attempted to field it. The ball connected with his shoulder to give Braden Heim enough time to reach base safely.
More importantly, that meant Klebon’s run counted.
“I was just so excited,” Klebon said. “I didn’t realize he dropped until I looked up and saw the ball over there. It felt good.”
Heim was mobbed by teammates at first base to celebrate the win.
“I have a lot of confidence in the kids to go out and get the job done,” Southern Columbia coach Mike Myers said. “We have different kids stepping up at different times to go and get the win.”
Klebon scored Southern Columbia’s first run when he reached on a single to lead off the fourth inning. Heim drove him home with a double. Gatlin Hovenstine drove in Heim.
Hovenstine played a big role in the outcome of the game as he then gave Southern Columbia its first lead of the night with a home run to open the sixth inning.
“It was a 2-1 count, and he gave me a curveball before, so I was looking for a fastball,” Hovenstine said. “That’s what he threw.”
Hovenstine lifted the ball over the left-field fence. He rounded the bases and was greeted by a throng of teammates waiting at the plate.
“It was a relief, because we left two on base with one out in the last inning,” Hovenstine said. “That was big for us.”
Muncy came back to score a run in the top of the seventh after Branson Eyer reached on a single and advanced on a walk and fly ball to center field.
Hovenstine was called on for the final two outs of the inning. He gave up the long fly to score the game-tying run, but came back to force a pop fly out to first.
“I always tell coach Myers if there is ever a moment he needs me to pitch I can go into the game,” Hovenstine said. “The fastball was working. The curveball fooled them pretty good.”
Hovenstine retired the first six batters he faced as Muncy put just two runners on in extra innings.
“I just told them it was a great game to be involved in,” Muncy coach Chris Persing said. “One play doesn’t win or lose that game. There are so many plays in nine innings. That’s the one people will look at, but it all happened well before that. We walk off the field with our heads held high.”
The bottom of the ninth featured the game’s only errors.
In the second inning, after Muncy took a 2-0 lead, Ross Eyer stopped a hard line drive drive back at him to get the third out. The play stranded Matt Masala at second after he reached on a walk and advanced with a stole base.
In the seventh, Muncy’s leadoff batter reached on a six-pitch walk. Eyer singled to left field during the next at-bat, but a strong throw from Mike Zsido got the lead runner and took him out of scoring position.
“Early on we made some mental mistakes that cost us a couple runs,” Myers said. “We hung in there and we were able to take advantage of the things Muncy was able to take advantage of on us.”
Ian Yoder tied the game at four-all in the fifth when he lead off the inning with a single. He stole second and was driven home by Zsido.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINAL
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 6, MUNCY 5 (9 inn.)
Muncy;200;200;100 — 5-9-2
Southern Columbia;000;311;001 — 6-10-0
Ross Eyer, Max Rymsza (8), and Brayden Kamerer. Matt Masala, Liam Klebon (4), Gatlin Hovenstine (7), and Owen Sosnoski.
WP: Hovenstine. LP: Rymsza.
Muncy: Rymsza 3-for-4, two doubles, run, 2 RBIs; Eyer 2-for-4, double, run, RBI.
Southern Columbia: Jacob Cambria 2-for-5; Klebon 2-for-4, 2 runs; Braden Heim 1-for-5, double, run, RBI; Hovenstine 2-for-2, homer (6th, solo), run, RBI.