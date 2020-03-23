Kayla Kline has an area of expertise that no one wants.
The former Mifflinburg High School standout has had two different significant knee injuries in her career, so when she crumpled to the court in January with another knee injury, she was pretty sure it wasn't catastrophic.
"It felt a little different," said Kline, who scored her 1,000th career point at Lycoming before injuring her knee in what turned out to be her final game on Jan. 15. "Probably within a week I had the MRI and it confirmed it."
Kline still had a problem: could she recover in time to play her senior season of softball at Lycoming College?
"The doctor really tried to help and move my surgery up. But as soon I as I got hurt, softball became my main focus," Kline said.
Kline made it back to begin her senior softball season, and played in all eight of the Warriors' games before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus quarantine.
"Kayla was only able to fully practice the week before we left for spring break," Lycoming softball coach Melissa Montoro said. "It's incredible the stats that she put up in just eight games.
"It's a testament to her work throughout her career. Her teammates have supported her through all of her injuries because she's a great kid."
Kline hit .462 with two homers and 12 RBIs in eight games in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She finished her career with Lycoming's total bases record, and as the career batting average leader at .457. She had 126 hits, eight shy of the school record, despite missing her sophomore season with an ACL injury.
Getting play was the bright spot of the trip to South Carolina as the week went on, and the Warriors began to realize the seriousness of the situation. They knew the spring break trip might be the last time they play together.
"To be honest, I think it was Wednesday (March 11) when it really got serious (that's the day the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19)," Montoro said. "By Friday, we knew it was going to be our last game."
It was nothing like Montoro had dealt with before.
"I was very forthright with them. This is the toughest thing I've ever had to handle as a coach," Montoro said. "I think whether you've been a coach for 30 years or just a few, there's no proper way to prepare for this type of conversation."
Kline was one of four seniors on a Warriors' team that began the season 6-2, and had hopes of a Middle Atlantic Conference playoff berth. However with the season cancelled, the Warriors were grateful to get at least a little time to play together.
"There were a lot of schools that didn't have spring break until the week after," Montoro said. "That's a silver lining. We at least were able to have a senior day, and wrap up the season that way."
Kline felt lucky to get back for those eight games in Myrtle Beach, and she said wouldn't change how her career at Lycoming College happened. It's one thing her knee injuries taught her.
"Sitting out my sophomore year for softball taught me to be thankful and grateful for what you have," Kline said. "I had great teammates and great coaches at Lycoming. I wouldn't change one thing."
Once things get back to normal, Kline will graduate with a accounting degree, and has a job lined up with an accounting firm in Williamsport. She's not sure what her future in sports holds.
"I haven't thought about coaching, yet," Kline said. "I don't if I'll have time with my job, but I'll be around the Williamsport area; I'm sure I'll stop by (Lycoming)."