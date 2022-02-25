Between his course load and being one of the top bowlers for the Green Dragons, Lewisburg junior Colton Klinefelter always makes sure he has time for what’s most important to him — helping others.
Klinefelter is vice president of a non-profit organization he co-founded with his older brother called Magic Makers.
Magic Makers is an organization that provides support for high school students with special needs. They put on fundraisers and an annual prom.
Klinefelter devotes a lot of time to the organization.
“I constantly am trying to plan as much as possible, like different things we do for fundraisers and decoration ideas,” Klinefelter said.
Klinefelter says they currently invite 24 schools from the area to their prom. This year’s prom will be held on April 16.
“It always makes me feel happy when you see all these kids enjoying themselves and having fun,” he said.
Right now, the annual prom is the biggest event for Magic Makers. Klinefelter said he and his brother have bigger goals.
“Hopefully in the future, we’ll be able to provide stuff like service animals,” he said. “We’d like to be able to do it for families that really need it.”
Klinefelter’s performance on the lanes, his academic performance and his commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Klinefelter averaged 196.24 this season — second on the team — with a high game of 257 to help the Green Dragons go 22-13 and finish third in the Heartland Athletic Conference.
“Colton works hard on bettering his game,” Lewisburg coach Ray Krout said. “One goal he had was to make regionals, and he made it for singles and team events.”
Part of the reason he got into bowling was that his dad was involved with bowling leagues.
“It’s very easy to pick up. But it’s something that you need to dedicate a lot of time to,” Klinefelter said. “It’s something that you can just master overnight. It’s very much a practice, practice, practice sport.”
Klinefelter practices between five and seven times per week, which has paid off for both he and the Green Dragons.
“Colton helps out his teammates,” Krout said.
“A lot of us are very good friends,” Klinefelter added. “One of the things about bowling is just you constantly need to move depending on what different people are throwing. I have learned quite a bit from my teammates.”
Something else he got from his family was his desire to give back.
“I just feel like it’s always just a really good thing to try and help out as much as possible,” Klinefelter said. “That’s my main goal.”
Not only did he help to start Magic Makers with his brother, but his family has also been a part of the Union Township Fire Company for several years.
“We’ve always tried to help people as much as possible. Like when we used to have birthday parties when we’re very young, we always donated to different places like the SPCA,” Klinefelter said.
There are some restrictions for volunteers who are minors at the fire company.
“I can more or less assist as much as possible outside (of fighting) fire,” he said. “If someone needs a certain tool, I can go get it quick. I just memorize where everything on the truck is. Or, if they need a refill on their oxygen tank, I’m able to swap that out for them very quickly.”
Between trainings and fire calls, Klinefelter said he tries to volunteer at the fire company at least once per week.
Klinefelter, who has a 91.76 GPA, is currently enrolled in advanced algebra and trigonometry.
“I do enjoy math a lot,” he said. “(It’s) kind of fun just to be able to use mental side of your brain a lot more.”
Next year, Klinefelter plans on attending tech school for culinary arts. It is a one-year program, after which he plans to get started in the field right away. He wants to work for a catering company, where he can impact the most amount of people.
“I just like the idea of being able to make stuff for others, being able to cook meals and cater toward other people,” he said.
That career pursuit certainly fits into how he spends his free time.