TROY — After Northumberland Christian’s District 4 semifinal win over North Penn-Liberty, senior Aaron Knauss was asked to lead his team in a prayer.
He didn’t thank God for his 31 points or Northumberland Christian’s 68-62 win to clinch a berth in the District 4 Class A final next week. He thanked God for the health of both teams and safety of everyone driving home.
It showed the humility of Knauss, after he elevated his team with 15 fourth-quarter points to claim the win.
“North Penn-Liberty is a good team,” Knauss said. “They were bound to have a little bit of run, but we played good defense and hustled to take it back.”
North Penn-Liberty scored 27 points in the third quarter to take a 44-41 lead. Knauss hit three 3-pointers in the quarter to help the Warriors stay in it.
Northumberland Christian finished strong with 27 points in the fourth quarter. Knauss highlighted the fourth quarter run with 15 points. The finish was more impressive considering early the Saturday, Knauss scored 20 points to lead the Warriors to a 55-33 win over Blair County Christian in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association championship game.
“We knew going into this weekend we had a rough uphill battle between our league championship game and the drive out here,” Northumberland Christian coach Jeremiah Bennett said. “We were praising the Lord, and thankful we could get out here safely.”
The boys walked into the gym, and saw the Norry Christian girls leading by 14 points. It helped them get re-energized after the two-and-one-half hour bus ride. David King added 18 points. The Warriors also hit 18 of 25 attempts from the free-throw line to help close out the game.
Jack Garvin grabbed nine rebounds for the Warrios.
“We told them at the beginning of the weekend we had multiple goals and it was going to be tough, but if we take it one bite at time, we would be all right,” Bennett said. “We told them to win each quarter, and do it four times in a row.”
Northumberland Christian reached the District 4 Class A title game for the first time in school history. The Warriors will play St. John Neumann next week.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A
BOYS TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINAL
NORTHUMBERLAND CHR. 68,
NORTH PENN-LIBERTY 62
Northumberland Christian 68
Jack Garvin 1 1-3 3; David King 6 3-4 18; Aaron Knauss 9 8-8 31; Luke Snyder 3 1-2 7; Cole Knauss 0 4-6 4; Justin Ross 2 1-2 5. Totals 21 18-25 68.
3-point goals: A. Knauss 5, D. King 3.
Did not score: Joshua King.
North Penn-Liberty 62
Cole Litzelman 4 0-0 8; Noah Spencer 2 2-3 7; Duncan Zeafla 6 5-6 19; Kolton Roupp 3 0-0 9; Derek Litzelman 1 0-0 2; Brandon Thompson 3 2-3 8; Kevin Alexander 3 3-5 9. Totals 22 12-15 62.
3-point goals: Roupp 3, Zeafla 2, Spencer.
Did not score: Kyle Davis.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 12 17 11 27 — 68
North Penn-Liberty 10 13 21 18 — 62
ACAA TOURNAMENT
Championship
at DuBois Christian School
Northumberland Chr. 55,
Blair County Chr. 33
Northumberland Christian 55
Jack Garvin 2 2-2 6, David King 4 1-2 10, Aaron Knauss 7 0-0 20, Luke Snyder 4 1-2 9, Cole Knauss 1 0-0 3, Henry McElroy 1 0-2 2, Donnie Rager 1 0-0 2, Rodney Englehardt 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-8 55.
3-point goals: A. Knauss 6, King, C. Knauss, Rager.
Did not score: Nathan Klinger, Jake King, Justin Ross.
Blair County Christian 33
Caedmon Dull 2 0-0 6, Jonathan Hight 4 0-0 10, Davis Dull 2 2-8 6, Connor Dull 1 1-2 3, Mason Andre 1 0-0 2, Ealor Burkett 2 0-0 6. Totals 12 3-10 33.
3-point goals: Ca. Dull 2, Hight 2, Burkett 2.
Did not score: Kort Sease, Hudson Dull, Ben Hartman, Carter Ebersole.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 13 14 18 10 — 55
Blair County Chr. 4 5 6 18 — 33