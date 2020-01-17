NORTHUMBERLAND — Aaron Knauss recorded a triple-double to lead Northumberland Christian to a 78-50 nonconference boys basketball win over Bucktail on Thursday.
Knauss scored a game-high 26 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out 10 assists. David King added 20 points for the Warriors (6-6), who led 52-27 at halftime.
Northumberland Christian 78,
Bucktail 50
Bucktail 50
Devin Serafini 5 1-2 11, Kayden Friese 2 0-0 4, Jason Bergey 1 0-0 2, Dylan Cross 3 0-0 6, Gabe Conway 8 0-0 16, Liam Dwyer 1 0-0 2, Darrin Bruno 3 0-0 9. Totals 23 1-2 50.
3-point goals: Bruno 3.
Did not score: Gordon Taylor.
Northumberland Chr. (6-6) 78
Nathan Klinger 1 0-0 3, Jack Garvin 3 2-2 9, Jackson Kelly 1 3-6 5, David King 9 2-4 20, Aaron Knauss 12 0-0 26, Luke Snyder 1 1-2 3, Cole Knauss 1 0-0 2, Justin Ross 5 0-0 10. Totals 33 8-14 78.
3-point goals: A. Knauss 2, Klinger, Garvin.
Did not score: Josh King, Jake King, Rodney Englehardt, Donnie Rager, Henry McElroy.
Score by quarters
Bucktail 15 12 12 11 — 50
Norry Chr. 27 25 11 15 — 78
n Greenwood 62,
Line Mountain 46
MILLERSTOWN — Aaron Bollinger scored a game-high 42 points, helped by a 16-of-17 clip at the free-throw line, to lead the Wildcats to the Tri-Valley League win.
Bollinger had 13 points in the first quarter as Greenwood (10-4) jumped to a 19-6 lead.
Cameren Hunsberger scored 13 points to lead three Eagles (2-10) in double-figures. Riley Young added 11 points, and Tyler Bradley chipped in 10.
Greenwood 62, Line Mountain 46
Line Mountain (2-10) 46
Riley Young 4 3-7 11, Cameren Hunsberger 5 0-0 13, Caden Lahr 2 0-2 4, Tyler Bradley 5 0-3 10, Colton Smith 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 3-12 46.
3-point goals: Hunsberger 3.
Did not score: Brent Barwick, Maverick Bradigan, Jeremy Lubnow.
Greenwood (10-4) 62
Avery Morder 2 0-0 4, Thomas Pyle 2 2-3 6, Tyler Sherman 2 3-3 7, Aaron Bollinger 12 16-17 42, Steven Watts 1 1-3 3. Totals 19 22-26 62.
3-point goals: Bollinger 2.
Did not score: Logan Seiber, Brennan Miller, Kody Shoop.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 6 12 16 12 — 46
Greenwood 19 12 18 13 — 62
n Central Mountain 48,
Selinsgrove 46
SELINSGROVE — Evan Baker hit a 3-pointer, and Conner Soo got a steal and a layup for a quick 5-0 run to put the Wildcats ahead 47-43 with 20 seconds left.
Central Mountain (3-8) did just enough to hold on for the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I win as the Seals missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Soo scored 17 points to lead the Wildcats. Ivan DeJesus scored a game-high 20 points for Selinsgrove (3-8).
Central Mountain 48,
Selinsgrove 46
Central Mountain 48
Ujjval Adroja 2 1-2 5, Brett Gerlach 1 0-0 2, Nicholas Long 3 0-0 6, Trevor Adair 1 0-0 2, Conner Soo 6 3-4 17, Zane Probst 4 3-6 11, Evan Baker 1 2-4 5. Totals 18 9-16 48.
3-point goals: Soo 2, Baker.
Did not score: Jack Hanna.
Selinsgrove (3-8) 46
Brett Foor 2 2-2 6, Ben Heim 4 0-0 8, Ethan Harris 2 1-2 5, Ryan Reich 1 0-0 2, Dylan DeFazio 1 1-4 3, Randy Richter 2 0-0 4, Ivan DeJesus 7 0-0 18. Totals 19 4-8 46.
3-point goals: DeJesus 4.
Did not score: Ben Beiler, Evan Hoke, Tyrell Gates, Spencer George.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain 8 14 9 17 — 48
Selinsgrove 12 14 9 11 — 46
n Millville 48, Midd-West 24
MILLVILLE — The Mustangs were held scoreless in the first quarter of a nonleague loss to the Quakers.
Braedon Reid scored 12 points to lead Midd-West (4-9).
WIll Holdren scored a game-high 14 points for Millville (8-4).
Millville 48, Midd-West 24
Midd-West (4-9) 24
Braedon Reid 4 3-4 12, Hunter Wolfley 3 0-2 6, Cordell Hostetler 0 1-2 1, Carter Knepp 1 0-0 2, Griffen Paige 1 0-0 3, Andrew Oldt 0 0-4 0. Totals 9 4-12 24.
3-point goals: Reid, Paige.
Did not score: Isaac Hummel.
Millville (8-4) 48
Cam Laubach 1 0-0 2, Blake Evans 3 0-0 6, Owen Reichner 1 3-4 5, Eli Klinger 3 0-0 8, Will Holdren 6 1-2 14, Gage Michael 5 1-2 13. Totals 19 5-8 48.
3-point goals: Klinger 2, Michael 2, Holdren.
Did not score: Mason Huff, Landon Evans, Cole Dewald.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 0 10 9 5 — 24
Millville 6 16 17 9 — 48
n Millersburg 61,
East Juniata 57
MCALISTERVILLE — Jonathon Snyder made both ends of a 1-and-1 foul shooting situation with 12 seconds to play, and Millersburg held off East Juniata for a TVL win.
Christian Bingaman led the Indians (11-5 overall, 7-3 TVL) with 17 points, while Snyder and Tate Etzweiler added 11 and 10, respectively.
Owen Dressler scored a game-high 28 points for the Tigers. Xavier Clement chipped in 11.
Millersburg 61, East Juniata 57
Millersburg (11-5, 7-3) 61
Christian Bingaman 7 2-4 17, Devin Kintzer 4 0-0 9, Brant Bingaman 3 0-0 6, Jonathon Snyder 3 3-3 11, Aiden Harman 4 0-0 8, Tate Etzweiler 5 0-0 10. Totals 26 5-7 57.
3-point goals: Snyder 2, C. Bingaman, Kintzer.
Did not score: Kyle Casner.
East Juniata 57
Tanner Barth 4 1-1 9, Xavier Clement 5 1-2 12, Evan Reichenbach 1 0-0 2, Brody Powell 2 0-0 4, Dylan Wagner 1 0-0 2, Owen Dressler 11 1-2 28. Totals 24 3-5 57.
3-point goals: Dressler 5, Clement.
Did not score: Ethan Roe, Jake Brackbill, Andrew Hunter.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 19 24 12 6 — 61
East Juniata 15 18 18 6 — 57
JV score: East Juniata 31-24.