The Daily Item
NORTHUMBERLAND — Aaron Knauss celebrated a milestone Tuesday with a tour de force, posting 35 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists on the night he eclipsed 2,000 career points.
Knauss led Northumberland Christian to a 78-45 win over Meadowbrook Christian in an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory. The senior guard finished the game with 2,001 career points.
The Warriors (13-7) bolted to a 25-4 lead after one quarter. David King and Jack Garvin added 16 and 13 points, respectively, in the win.
Ashton Canelo scored 18 points to pace the Lions (10-11).
Northumberland Christian 78,
Meadowbrook Christian 45
Meadowbrook Christian (10-11) 45
Dillon Stokes 1 6-10 9, Nevin Carrier 3 0-0 6, CJ Carrier 1 0-1 2, Noah Smith 1 0-0 2, Jacob Reed 3 1-2 8, Ashton Canelo 4 10-12 18. Totals 13 17-25 45.
3-point goals: Stokes, Reed.
Did not score: Michael Eager, Gavin Millett, Peter Ramirez.
Northumberland Christian (13-7) 78
Jack Garvin 6 1-2 13, David King 7 0-0 16, Aaron Knauss 15 3-3 35, Luke Snyder 1 2-2 4, Cole Knauss 1 0-0 2, Henry McElroy 1 0-0 2, Justin Ross 1 0-0 2, Josh King 1 0-0 2, Rodney Englehardt 1 0-0 2. Totlas 34 6-7 78.
3-point goals: King 2, A. Knauss 2.
Did not score: Nate Klinger, Jake King, Donald Rager.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Chr. 4 11 17 13 — 45
Northumberland Chr. 25 17 21 15 — 78
n Midd-West 66,
Montgomery 25
MIDDLEBURG — Isaac Hummel scored a game-high 16 points in his final home game as the Mustangs rolled to the nonleague victory.
Braedon Reid added 14 points, while Griffen Paige and Andrew Oldt each chipped in nine points for Midd-West (8-14). Cordell Hostetler pulled down 13 rebounds. Midd-West will be the No. 8-seed in the District 4 Class 4A playoffs.
Logan Almedia had 11 points to lead the Red Raiders (6-13).
Midd-West 66, Montgomery 25
Montgomery (6-13) 25
Parrish Rayne 1 0-0 2; Logan Almedia 3 3-4 11; Steve Prince 4 1-2 10; Austin Kuhn 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 4-6 25.
3-point goals: Almeida 2, Prince.
Did not score: Gavin Moore, Cameron Yeagle, Noah Gearhart, Jacob Utter, Coltin Hans, Austin Kuhn, Weston Pick, Alex Hans, Brent Leon.
Midd-West (8-14) 66
Braedon Reid 5 2-3 14; Hunter Wolfley 1 0-2 2; Cordell Hostetler 2 3-4 7; Carter Knepp 2 0-0 5; Griffen Paige 3 0-0 9; Stefan Leitzel 1 2-2 4; Andrew Oldt 4 0-0 9; Isaac Hummel 6 4-8 16. Totals 24 11-19 66.
3-point goals: Paige 3, Reid 2, Knepp, Oldt.
Did not score: Eli Swan, Easton Erb, Riley Lantz, Owen Solomon.
Score by quarters
Montgomery 4 9 8 4 — 25
Midd-West 17 19 20 10 — 66
JV: MW, 71-44.
n Central Columbia 74,
Milton 44
ALMEDIA – Dylan Harris scored 21 points, and Patrick Yost added 19 to lead the Blue Jays to the HAC-II victory.
Eli Morrison added 12 points for Central Columbia (17-5 overall, 6-4 HAC-II).
Ceaser Allen had a game-high 27 points for the Black Panthers (2-20, 2-8).
Central Columbia 74, Milton 44
Milton (2-20) 44
Kenley Caputo 3 0-2 7; Kyle Wagner 2 0-0 5; Ceaser Allen 11 2-2 27; Colton Loreman 2 0-5 5. Totals 18 2-9 44.
3-point goals: Allen 3, Caputo, Wagner, Loreman.
Did not score: Austin Gainer, Kylin Force, Dylan Birdsong, Ethan Rowe, Carter Lilley, Xavier Minium, Dom Savidge, Jose Oyola, Jace Brandt, Eric Baker, Jamir Wilt, Dale Mitchell.
Central Columbia (17-5) 74
Eli Morrison 5 2-3 12; Luke Zeisloft 2 0-0 5; Russell Gump 2 0-0 4; Zander Bradley 1 0-0 2; Dylan Harris 8 2-2 21; Logan Welkom 2 0-0 4; Logan Conner 1 0-1 2; Patrick Yost 9 1-2 19; Cameron Day 1 0-0 3; Kareem Elizamas 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 5-8 77.
3-point goals: Harris 3, Zeisloft, Day.
Did not score: Dylan Gregory.
Score by quarters
Milton 9 8 13 14 — 44
Central Columbia 20 16 22 16 — 74
JV: Milton, 60-49. High scorers, Milt, Gainer, 16; CC, Elizamas, 12.
n Jersey Shore 61,
Southern Columbia 53
CATAWISSA — Nate Ewing scored 28 points, while Trevor Gee added 23 points as the Bulldogs won their regular season finale.
Jersey Shore improves to 12-10 on the season.
Freshman Braeden Wisloski set his career high for the second straight night, this time scoring 24 points for the Tigers, which finish the season at 4-18.
Jersey Shore 61, Southern Columbia 53
Jersey Shore (12-10) 61
Damian Williams 0 2-4 2, Tanner Lorson 0 2-3 2, Nate Ewing 9 6-8 28, Trevor Gee 8 6-7 23, Cayden Hess 1 0-0 3, Tristian Gallick 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 16-22 61.
3-point goals: Ewing 4, Gee, Hess, Gallick.
Did not score: Alec Carpenter, Tanner Allison.
Southern Columbia (4-18) 53
Owen Sosnoski 0 0-0 0, Connor Gallagher 3 3-4 10, Ian Huntington 1 0-0 2, Braeden Wisloski 9 3-5 24, Dorran Wetzel 3 1-2 9, Jake Davis 2 4-6 8. Totals 18 11-17 53.
3-point goals: Wisloski 3, Wetzel 2, Gallagher.
Did not score: Kaiden Carl, Mike Zsido.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 15 15 18 13 — 61
Southern 12 9 16 16 — 53
JV: JS, 59-48. High scorers, JS, Gallick 13; SCA, Carl, 17.