CATAWISSA — There is barely any evidence of what Dominick Fetterolf went through over the last eight or so months.
He laughs off all the hard work on Tuesday afternoon in the Southern Columbia locker room, but the sophomore certainly remembers it.
“My goal was to be back for the first game. I didn’t know if I was going to get there,” Fetterolf said. “I got there.”
There he was on the turf at Crispin Field for the Tigers opener with Berwick, less than nine months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in the state championship game victory over Serra Catholic at the HersheyPark Stadium.
Roth hadn’t been planning for Fetterolf’s return until later in September.
“The coaching staff and I really weren’t planning on having him in the early part of the season,” Roth said. “His nine-month clear date of the surgery was Sept. 20-something.”
Fetterolf’s return became even more crucial when all-state linebacker Garrett Garcia injured his knee. He was seen on the sidelines in crutches later in the game and Roth said the junior will miss the rest of the season.
As a coach for as long as Roth has been on the sideline, he’s certainly been around plenty of ACL injuries in his career. He understands the protocols.
“I’ve never had anybody cleared almost two months early from a knee injury like that,” Roth said. “Doctors are pretty strict about the nine-month threshold. That kind of speaks of the work he put into it.”
The injury occurred during the first half of the state championship game in December.
“At first, all that was going through my head is something is not right,” Fetterolf said of his injury. “I remember getting hit by one of my teammates during a play. I thought I just banged knees with somebody, so I thought it would just go away. I tried walking on it, and I knew something was wrong.
“You always hear people say a torn ACL pops, and I felt that. I limped off the field, and you can see me (on TV) wobble as I get to the trainer.”
As he sat on the sidelines for the second half of the Tigers’ 62-25 victory over Serra Catholic, having only gone through a broken collarbone in the seventh grade, the son of former Southern Columbia player Harvey and his wife Michelle, wasn’t sure quite what was in store.
“At first, they didn’t tell me it was my ACL because I don’t think they wanted me to worry or think about it, and get worked up,” Fetterolf said. “I missed the rest of one season with my collar bone, but nothing like this.
The work
“All the rehab, I went through...”
It’s the only time Fetterolf’s mood changed in the interview when talking about the knee.
“...It was horrible,” he added after a pause.
Fetterolf said he was so involved in the state championship game that the reality of the situation didn’t really hit him until the bus ride back to the school.
“I was fine during the game,” Fetterolf said. “And I was sitting on the bus, and it all just hit me. I’m going to miss basketball. I didn’t know what I was going to do. Then when I went to Dr. (Daniel) Feldmann’s the next morning, it hit me again.”
How Fetterolf dealt with those feelings played a huge role in his returning to the field so early.
“Right when it happened, and right after the surgery, my physical therapist — Dave Wojtowicz — made sure I was doing stuff,” Fetterolf said. “And I’m glad because I didn’t just spend that time laying around. That’s what got me in motion, and in the mode to do the hard work that I needed to do.”
It was a long winter and spring of doing the work to get cleared. Fetterolf said from the beginning that both Feldmann and Wojtowicz were impressed with his knee’s improvement.
And by the time July 1 rolled around, Fetterolf got the Ok to start doing some running and cutting, about six and half months after the injury.
“As soon as they gave him the OK to do on the fieldwork, not just rehab, but running, and cutting, a number of days of the week, I’d leave weight lifting in the late morning, and Dominick and Josh Kleha (owner of Speed Killz Performance Training and former Mount Carmel and Susquehanna player) — were down on the field virtually almost every day,” Roth said.
That’s also the time that Roth started to think that maybe he might have his sophomore linebacker back for the opener.
“As we got to the end of July and into August, they had a checkup at some point, and his parents called me, and said ‘he’s going to be released by the beginning of practice,’” Roth said. “The doctor didn’t tell them that in so many words. He didn’t tell him he’d be released, but he kind of inferred it.”
Fetterolf was back on the field for the first day of heat acclimatization on Aug. 8, and with no limitations in his head.
“My injury wasn’t a non-contact injury. I didn’t plant my leg, and it tore. I got hit,” Fetterolf said. “So like, it wasn’t my legs that were the problem, it was a freak thing.
“So that’s why I think, I wasn’t nervous.”
And Roth didn’t notice any difference in Fetterolf’s play, either.
“Until you cut loose in a game, it’s hard to tell. What impressed me between the scrimmage and the game against Berwick, he’s a couple of plays, where he’s had to attack a play and go five to seven yards to attack the line or attack the edge,” Roth said. “At least on a couple of them, I thought for sure it was Garrett (Garcia, who had 200 tackles last season).
“Then I saw it was Dom, and I don’t think I remember him being the quick last year.”