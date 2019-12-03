While Carter Knepp’s high school soccer career may have ended about a month ago, the Midd-West senior continues to draw attention for his on-field efforts.
This time it was All-America attention.
Already named all-state for the second consecutive year, Knepp’s credentials took him to the ultimate level as the United Soccer Coaches placed him on its All-American squad.
Knepp is one of four Pennsylvanians to be recognized, joining Franklin Regional sophomore Anthony DiFalco, Unionville senior Michael Hewes and North Penn senior Carter Houlihan. Houlihan was tagged Pennsylvania’s player of the year.
Knepp rang up 35 goals and 29 assists as Midd-West (19-4) advanced to the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. The Mustangs reached the quarterfinals, but fell to New Hope-Solebury 3-2 in overtime despite two Knepp scores.
Previously, Knepp was named the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II Player of the Year.
Recognized as The Daily Item’s Boys Soccer Player of the Year as a junior after leading Midd-West to the state semifinals, Knepp finished his Midd-West career with a school-record 249 points on 92 goals and 65 assists.
Before climbing to All-American status, Knepp also landed on the USC’s East Region contingent with Lewisburg junior midfielder Ben Liscum.
Like Knepp, Liscum was named a HAC-II first-team all-star after playing a lead role for a Lewisburg squad (22-1-1) that claimed a HAC-II crown after rolling through regular-season play with a perfect 12-0 mark.
Lewisburg claimed the District 4 Class 2A championship — the Green Dragons defeated Midd-West in the title game — before advancing to the state semifinals. A 2-1 loss to New Hope-Solebury ended Lewisburg’s season one win shy of the state final.
Liscum, who played in just two games as a sophomore, returned to top form as a junior by scoring 24 goals and assisting on 35 others.