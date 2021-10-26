The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Kemba Walker scored 19 points in his best game with his hometown team, and the New York Knicks snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 112-99 victory Tuesday night.
Evan Fournier added 18 points in the Knicks’ first victory over Philadelphia since April 12, 2017. Julius Randle had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Joel Embiid didn’t have a field goal in the first half of his career loss to the Knicks, who seized control by outscoring Philadelphia 39-16 in the second quarter.
Tobias Harris scored 23 points for the 76ers. Embiid finished with 14 points and six rebounds, shooting just 2-for-7. He had been 12-0 in games he played against New York.
Warriors 106, Thunder 98
OKLAHOMA CITY — Stephen Curry scored 23 points, and Golden State remained unbeaten, rallying in the second half to beat Oklahoma City.
Andrew Wiggins had 21 points, and Damion Lee scored 20 for the Warriors, who have opened the season with four straight wins.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points for the Thunder.
Mavericks 116, Rockets 106
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Reggie Bullock had his best game with his new team by scoring 16 points, and Dallas beat Houston in coach Jason Kidd’s first home game.
Eric Gordon scored 16 points, and Christian Wood had 16 points and 17 rebounds for the Rockets.
Lakers 125, Spurs 121, OT
SAN ANTONIO — Anthony Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds, Russell Westbrook added 33 points and 10 rebounds, and Los Angeles rallied without LeBron James to beat San Antonio in overtime.