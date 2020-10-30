SELINSGROVE — When Lewisburg wasn’t ringing shots off the post Thursday, the Green Dragons were slamming them into Hanna Keller’s pads.
It made for a higher degree of difficulty for the district’s top seed and defending champion, but senior Kara Koch provided two first-half goals and a full-team defensive effort took care of the rest.
Lewisburg beat Southern Columbia, 2-0, at Bolig Memorial Field to earn a return trip to the District 4 Class A semifinals. The Green Dragons (12-2) will face fourth-seeded Central Columbia (9-7), a 1-0 shootout winner over Midd-West, at 7 p.m. Tuesday back at Selinsgrove. No. 2 Bloomsburg plays sixth-seeded Muncy in the first semi at 5 p.m.
“Every team that comes in here is coached well and plays hard,” said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski. “District 4 is a tough district to get out of.”
That certainly applied to Southern Columbia (5-13), which despite holding the No. 8 seed, had a Sept. 29 overtime loss to Lewisburg on its resume. Keller was stout in the teams’ first meeting, and the junior was aces again in her first playoff start.
“I felt pretty calm. Honestly, I used to get really freaked out, but I know that my team has my back, and that’s a really nice thing to have,” said Keller. “Jaymie Petro, for one, she’s behind me in goal and she’s always there for me. That calms me down most of all, having the teammates I do and the coaches I do.”
The Tigers defensive group of Brionna Gallagher, Maddie Reidinger and Ske Stabley — with direction from division all-star defensive mid Petro — did a strong job against the Green Dragons in the flow of play.
Lewisburg went up 1-0 on its first of 11 penalty corners when Koch received Siena Brazier’s insert and drilled a goal through traffic in front of Keller. Petro made a defensive save early in the second quarter to preserve the one-goal margin. It wasn’t until late in the half that Koch beat the defender to a ball near the top-right of the circle and rifled a shot into the right corner of the cage for a 2-0 lead.
“The game plan was offense,” said Zaleski. “We knew it was going to be a disgusting game because of the weather, and potentially one goal was going to do it. So we came here with the mindset of playing offense the entire time. Just go, go, go.”
The Green Dragons kept up the pressure — and amassed a 17-1 advantage in shots — but they couldn’t slip any more balls past Keller, or the post which rang twice in the fourth quarter.
During a sequence of four corners over three minutes early in the fourth, Keller frustrated Lewisburg and Kianna Rizzo had a strong fly for the Tigers.
“It’s just one after another of, ‘I gotta get it out,’” said Keller. “I love it so much. It’s so great. I love it, and I love how aggressive they were. They were really good.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
QUARTERFINAL
At Selinsgrove H.S.
No. 1 Lewisburg 2, No. 8 Southern Columbia 0
First quarter
L-Kara Koch (Siena Brazier), 4:13.
Second quarter
L-Koch, 5:13.
Shots: L, 17-1. Corners: L, 11-1. Cards: None. Defensive save: Southern Columbia, Jaymie Petro. Saves: Southern Columbia 14 (Hanna Keller); Lewisburg 1 (Kerstin Koons).