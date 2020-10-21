Koch, Lewisburg win share of Heartland-II field hockey title

The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Kara Koch scored three goals and added an assist, and Lewisburg clinched a share of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II field hockey championship Tuesday with an 8-0 win over Warrior Run.
The Green Dragons (10-2 overall) tied Bloomsburg atop the HAC-II standings at 7-1. The Panthers have won at least a share of the HAC-II title in every year since the league’s inception in 2008.
Lewisburg freshmen Whitney Berge and Avery Mast scored first-quarter goals. Mast finished with two goals and an assist.
Hailey Carper collected 13 saves for Warrior Run (3-10, 0-8).
Lewisburg 8, Warrior Run 0
First quarter
L-Whitney Berge, 6:36; L-Avery Mast, 4:01.
Second quarter
L-Rylee Dyroff (Kara Koch), 3:46; L-Koch, 2:43.
Third quarter
L-Koch, 13:36.
Fourth quarter
L-Siena Brazier (Mast), 13:53; L-Mast, 11:47; L-Koch (Maddie Ikeler), 0:11.
Shots: L, 21-0. Corners: L, 11-1. Saves: Warrior Run 13 (Hailey Carper); Lewisburg 0 (Kerstin Koons).
n Selinsgrove 7, Danville 0
DANVILLE — Sydney Schmouder scored back-to-back goals as Selinsgrove pulled away from Danville in the third quarter of a nonleague win.
It was the third matchup of the season for the HAC-I rivals, and did not count as a division game.
The Seals, who led 1-0 at halftime, scored four times in the third, including Schmouder’s second goal with no time remaining in the period.
Marley Showers and Cassidy Kibler each had a pair of assists for Selinsgrove (15-1-1).
Kaitlyn Gabel made 17 saves for the Ironmen (1-12).
Selinsgrove 7, Danville 0
First quarter
S-Jenna Sassaman (Marley Showers), 13:27.
Third quarter
S-Carly Aument (Jess Alba), 9:38; S-Isa Napoli, 2:15; S-Sydney Schmouder (Cassidy Kibler), 1:27; S-Schmouder, 0:00.
Fourth quarter
S-Lexi Freed (Showers), 9:14; S- Rachel Martin (Paige Witkop, Kibler), 0:20.
Shots: S, 24-1. Corners: S, 10-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 1 (Lonna Temple 1, Riley Batdorf 0); Danville 17 (Kaitlyn Gabel).