Katie Koch had a feeling her senior season of Susquehanna softball could be a special one.
“It sounds a little cliche, but right away from the beginning I thought this would be a good season,” Koch said. “We came to school a week early ... The connection I felt with this group of girls was different than I felt at any other time at Susquehanna.
It turns out Koch’s feeling was correct. The River Hawks (27-7) open NCAA tournament play today against Massachusetts Institute of Technology at 12 p.m.
Randolph-Macon, which is hosting the tournament, plays Farmingdale State in the other game of the first round of the four-team, double-elimination bracket.
Susquehanna last made the NCAA softball tournament in 2017, and Koch, a Lewisburg graduate, is the only player on the roster with NCAA tournament experience. Although that experience came as a member of the River Hawks field hockey team in 2018.
“It’s totally different,” Koch said. “Softball is a weekend, double-elimination tournament. Field hockey was midweek and one game. We lost, and were done.
“This is going to be more of a physical battle. We have to be ready to play Friday, Saturday, Sunday. There’s a little less pressure because it’s double-elimination.”
While Koch had a good feeling before the season even began, how good the River Hawks could be began to crystallize in mid-April.
Susquehanna swept a home doubleheader from Scranton on April 16, and followed that a week later by splitting a road doubleheader at Moravian.
“That was the first time and the other three seniors beat Moravian in our whole careers,” Koch said. “After that it was, ‘We can actually do this.’”
Susquehanna won the Landmark Conference regular-season title by one game over Moravian. The River Hawks went 11-1 in conference play to grab the top seed in the conference tournament.
“One of our assistant coaches — (2018 Susquehanna graduate Heather Pearson) — was on the last team to make it to NCAAs,” Koch said. “The week leading up to the conference tournament, she kept showing off her Landmark championship ring, and talking about her regional experience and how cool it was to make it.
“That definitely added excitement, and we wanted to get back for Susquehanna softball.”
Due to a forecast of bad weather for Selinsgrove, the Landmark tournament was moved to Scranton and changed to a one-day, single-elimination tournament.
Susquehanna beat Catholic 2-0 in the first game, setting up a championship showdown with Moravian.
The River Hawks got a second win over the Greyhounds, 9-3, as Koch kickstarted a four-run fifth inning to put the game away.
“We scored four runs in the first inning, so we really felt like momentum was on our side,” Koch said. “But the whole game we weren’t satisfied. We were like, ‘Let’s get another insurance run.’ We just put good at-bats together.”
The game ended when Susquehanna’s Katie Murphy struck out the final batter with two runners on in the top of the seventh. That set off a celebration after Koch, the catcher, squeezed the ball to end the game.
“It was really special to win the conference and keep going, especially as a senior,” Koch said.
What made the win even more special was that it came against Moravian.
“Our coach (Brad Posner) even said he was so glad it came against Moravian because they’re the top dog,” Koch said. “The outfield wall is like a shrine to conference championships with Landmark banners. So it made it even sweeter.”
Now the River Hawks are ready for their next challenge — the NCAA tournament.
“We just need to play our game, and not the let pressure of NCAAs or playing tough teams get to us,” Koch said. “We need to trust that everything we’ve done up to this point will pay off and we’ll be the regional champions.”