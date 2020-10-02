DANVILLE — Sadie Komara came off the bench to score a natural hat trick in the second half, and Olivia Haupt stopped seven shots to lead Shamokin to a 4-0 win over Danville in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover contest Thursday.
The Indians and Ironmen played a scoreless first half. Komara then scored three times in a 16-minute span of the second half, including the ice-breaker just 54 seconds in.
Emma Kramer assisted on two of Komara’s goals. Suzy Long had the game’s final goal with 1:22 to play.
Shamokin 4, Danville 0
Second half
S-Sadie Komara (Emma Kramer), 40:54; S-Komara (Sarah Hoover), 45:29; S-Komara (Kramer), 56:20; S-Suzy Long (Komara), 78:38.
Shots: S 13-7. Corners: D 3-2. Saves: Shamokin 7 (Olivia Haupt); Danville 9 (Caillie Fish).
n Shikellamy 2,
Jersey Shore 0
JERSEY SHORE — Eryn Swanger and Wiley Egan scored goals, and Cassi Ronk made six saves to power Shikellamy to a HAC-I victory.
Shikellamy 2, Jersey Shore 0
First half
S-Eryn Swanger.
Second half
S-Wiley Egan.
Shots: S 14-6. Corners: JS 4-3. Saves: Shikellamy 6 (Cassi Ronk); Jersey Shore 14.
n Northumberland Chr. 7,
Sullivan County 1
LAPORTE — Kaitlyn Bookwalter and Emma Ulmer spearheaded a strong defensive effort, and Emily Garvin scored four goals to lead Northumberland Christian to a nonleague win.
Emma Daku-Treas added three assists for the Warriors (6-3).
Northumberland Christian 7, Sullivan County 1
First half
NC-Emily Garvin (Emma Daku-Treas), 21:10.
Second half
NC-Garvin (Em. Daku-Treas), 44:36; NC-Ellianna Zwatty (Kaitlyn Bookwalter), 50:11; SC-Bethany Beinlich (penalty kick), 51:22; NC-Garvin (Anna Ulmer), 66:37; NC-Garvin (Em. Daku-Treas), 67:50; NC-Eden Daku-Treas, 73:20; NC-Ulmer, 75:01.
Shots: NC 10-4. Corners: NC 8-3. Saves: Sullivan County 3; Northumberland Christian 3.