The Daily item
POTTSVILLE — Sadie Komara scored two goals and assisted on two others to lead Shamokin to a 4-0 nonconference victory over Nativity on Tuesday.
Komara scored both her goals in the first half for Shamokin, which also got goals from Madison Lippay and Suzy Long.
Shamokin 4, Nativity 0
First half
S-Sadie Komara, 20:04; S-Madison Lippay (Komara), 2:07; S-Komara, 0:42.
Second half
S-Suzy Long (Komara), 5:47.
Shots: S, 31-3. Corners: S, 8-0. Saves: Shamokin 3; Nativity 16.
n Meadowbrook Chr. 4,
Juniata Mennonite 2
McALISTERVILLE — Amelia Yordy scored three goals to help the Lions grab the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Alyssa Canelo also scored for Meadowbrook (7-1, 3-1).
Meadowbrook Christian 4,
Juniata Mennonite 2
First half
MC-Amelia Yordy, 27:45; MC-Yordy, 15:07; MC-Alyssa Canelo, 10:12.
Second half
JM-Peyton Burd, 27:26; MC-Yordy (Katie Steck), 21:55; JM-Anna Taylor, 4:22.
Shots: MC, 9-6. Corners: MC, 3-2. Saves: Meadowbrook 4 (Emily Toland); Juniata Mennonite 4 (Rachael Delancey).