POTTSVILLE — Sadie Komara scored two goals and assisted on two others to lead Shamokin to a 4-0 nonconference victory over Nativity on Tuesday.

Komara scored both her goals in the first half for Shamokin, which also got goals from Madison Lippay and Suzy Long.

Shamokin 4, Nativity 0

First half

S-Sadie Komara, 20:04; S-Madison Lippay (Komara), 2:07; S-Komara, 0:42.

Second half

S-Suzy Long (Komara), 5:47.

Shots: S, 31-3. Corners: S, 8-0. Saves: Shamokin 3; Nativity 16.

n Meadowbrook Chr. 4,

Juniata Mennonite 2

McALISTERVILLE — Amelia Yordy scored three goals to help the Lions grab the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.

Alyssa Canelo also scored for Meadowbrook (7-1, 3-1).

Meadowbrook Christian 4,

Juniata Mennonite 2

First half

MC-Amelia Yordy, 27:45; MC-Yordy, 15:07; MC-Alyssa Canelo, 10:12.

Second half

JM-Peyton Burd, 27:26; MC-Yordy (Katie Steck), 21:55; JM-Anna Taylor, 4:22.

Shots: MC, 9-6. Corners: MC, 3-2. Saves: Meadowbrook 4 (Emily Toland); Juniata Mennonite 4 (Rachael Delancey).

