The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Alex Koontz scored four goals and had four assists to lead Lewisburg to a 20-9 victory over Danville in boys lacrosse action Monday.
The Green Dragons (8-4) scored the first six goals, with Evan Gilger scoring the first two and adding a third during the game-opening run.
Gilger finished with a game-high five goals.
Ty Stauffer and Jordon Chambers scored goals 39 seconds apart late in the quarter for the Ironmen, cutting Lewisburg’s lead to 6-2 after the opening period. A goal by Kyle Vanden Heuvel early in the second period pulled Danville to within three goals.
Lewisburg took control from there, scoring 12 of 13 goals for the rest of the second quarter and all of the third, to push its lead to 18-4.
Matt Spaulding scored three goals for the Green Dragons; Rowen Martin and Matt Reish each had two; and Derek Gessner, Gavin Keiser and Eric Gilger each scored one.
Jimmy Bailey made seven saves, and Danny Leao had four for Lewisburg.
Stauffer finished with a team-high four goals for the Ironmen. Chambers and Kevin Dempsey each scored a pair.
Gavin Crumb made 10 saves in the loss for Danville.