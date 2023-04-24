SELINSGROVE — With five senior starters graduating this year for Lewisburg, it was junior Ella Koontz who led the way for the Green Dragons with five goals, including the Green Dragons’ first four goals of the second half as Lewisburg defeated Selinsgrove 11-8 on Monday afternoon at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium in Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League, District 4 action.
With the game tied five all at halftime, Koontz began her second-half offensive barrage just four minutes in with a bounce shot to give Lewisburg (5-3, 4-0) a 6-5 lead.
Selinsgrove’s Natalie Howell had just as impressive of a second half for the Seals (4-5, 4-3) as she tied the game on a man-up possession, four minutes later. It was the first of her three second-half goals.
Koontz, who also plays soccer for Lewisburg, then scored three goals in less than three minutes to give the Green Dragons a 9-6 lead.
“Emma is becoming quite the powerhouse this year,” first-year Lewisburg head coach Alison Steibe said of the junior’s performance. “She is great at ball control, and she picks up those ground balls and wins the draw and she has a great shot. She’s really becoming one of the players that we rely on a lot.”
Koontz’s five goals came on five shots while collecting eight ground balls.
“It was really big to get the first goal of the second half and it gave us a lot of motivation to keep going and that helped up to keep scoring and pick our game up,” Koontz said. “It allowed us to take the game under our control.”
Selinsgrove has several second-half goals disallowed due to shooting space fouls and players in the crease.
A shooting space foul occurs when the defender jumps in front of a player who is about to shoot.
Selinsgrove drew to within two goals at 9-7 when Howell scored her second goal of the game. It was as close as they would get in the final minutes as two shots, one by Abbey Gearhart, sailed just wide and the other was a save by Lewisburg junior goalie Izzy Wood with under two minutes to play.
“We’ve been pretty evenly matched with Lewisburg the past couple of years,” Selinsgrove head coach Andy Howell said. “They got a few more ground balls, and they were beating us on some draws and that’s the way the ball bounces sometimes.”
A stingy defensive posture by both teams kept the game scoreless through the first five minutes of the opening half before Lewisburg opened the scoring with a shot from sophomore Madison VanBuskirk that went to the far side of the post to make it 1-0.
Selinsgrove then answered with two straight goals from Alyssa Latsha and Abbey Gearhart to take a 2-1 lead with Latsha’s goal coming a little more than a minute after VanBuskirk’s goal.
Lewisburg Sophomore Kam Hoyt tied the game at two after coming around the cage and firing a shot going to the far side of the post.
Tori Vonderheid gave Lewisburg a 3-2 lead as her shot just snuck inside the near post before Koonz’s first goal of the game made it 4-2 Lewisburg on a bounce shot.
Abbey Gearhart and Ella McGlaughlin then score two straight for Selinsgrove to tie the game at four. With a little more than three minutes left before the half Lewisburg took a 5-4 lead on the first of two goals for Callie Hoffman.
McGlaughlin’s second goal of the first half for Selinsgrove tied the game at five with 37 seconds left before halftime.
LEWISBURG 11, SELINSGROVE 7
Lewisburg;5;6 — 11
Selinsgrove;5;3 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
L-Madison VanBuskirk (unassisted), 20:52; S-Alyssa Latsha (unassisted), 19:44; S-Abbey Gearhart (unassisted), 17:34; L-Kam Hoyt (unassisted), 16:39; L-Tori Vonderheid (unassisted), 14:57; L-Ella Koontz (unassisted); 11:22; S-Gearhart (Latsha), 9:14; S-Ella McGlaughlin (unassisted); 8:37; L-Callie Hoffman (unassisted), 3:26; S-McGlaughlin (unassisted), 37.4.
2nd half
L-Koontz (unassisted) 21:51; S-Natalie Howell (Gearhart), 16:25; L-Koontz (FP), 13:42; L-Koontz (FP), 11:40; L-Koontz (VanBuskirk), 10:54; S-Howell (FP), 6:32; L-Vonderheid (unassisted), 5:06; S-Howell (unassisted), 3:29; L- Hoffman (FP), 0.2.
Shots: Lew, 13, Sel, 20; Saves: Lew (Izzy Wood), 10; Sel (Lilyanna Stroko), 3.