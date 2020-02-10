The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers made a trade for a pair of outside shooters to help make a deep run in the playoffs. Turns out, the player they needed might have been there the whole time.
Furkan Korkmaz topped 30 points for the second straight contest with 31, Joel Embiid had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Philadelphia beat the Chicago Bulls 118-111 on Sunday night to improve their NBA-best home record to 24-2.
Korkmaz made 12-of-17 field goals, going 6-of-11 on 3-pointers.
n Celtics 112, Thunder 111
OKLAHOMA CITY — Kemba Walker scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum had 26, and Boston beat Oklahoma City for its seventh straight victory.
Jaylen Brown finished with 17 points for the Celtics, who made 16 3-pointers. One of them, by Marcus Smart with 8:19 remaining, gave Boston the lead for good.
Smart also stole the ball from Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 5.8 seconds left to seal the victory.
n Hawks 140,
Knicks 135, 2 OTs
ATLANTA — Trae Young had 48 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 32 points and 16 rebounds, and Atlanta beat New York in two overtimes.
Julius Randle finished with 35 points and 18 rebounds for the Knicks.
n Jazz 114, Rockets 113
HOUSTON — Bojan Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer as time expired to give Utah a victory over Houston.
n Clippers 133, Cavaliers 92
CLEVELAND — Lou Williams scored 25 points, and Los Angeles routed Cleveland, the Cavaliers’ worst home loss in franchise history.
Cleveland’s previous worst was a 39-point loss to Chicago in 2012.
n Grizzlies 106, Wizards 99
WASHINGTON — Ja Morant had 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to help Memphis overcome poor 3-point shooting, and beat Washington.