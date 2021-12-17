As one of only two seniors on a team that lost four starters to graduation last year, Connor Kozick has taken it upon himself to make sure he and his teammates maintain the legacy of the Danville boys basketball program.
“I try to work with the younger guys and get them ready, keep building the program up,” Kozick said. “So, for years to come, we keep up with the standard of Danville basketball.”
Kozick showed his commitment to that standard by scoring 27 points in the Ironmen’s first two wins of the season, and being named the Most Valuable Player of the First Columbia Bank and Trust Tip-off Tournament.
Kozick added 11 points in a mid-week win over Lewisburg as Danville is 3-0, and the senior is averaging 12.67 points per game so far.
“We definitely have a young team, but we are off to a good start,” Kozick said.
Kozick’s performance on the court, his academic performance (103.69% GPA) and his commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
“He is the consummate student-athlete,” Danville coach Gary Grozier said. “Connor is a leader in the classroom and on the court.”
Kozick’s desire to succeed shows up not only on the basketball court, but also in the classroom, where in addition to his sparking GPA he is a member of the National Honor Society, and is currently taking Advanced Placement calculus and biology.
“I’m always curious and trying to learn as much as I can,” Kozick said. “I have a drive to learn, always trying to go above and beyond to take advantage of my education.”
Kozick said his favorite classes are math and sciences, and he also has a split role on the court, rotating between shooting guard and forward, as Danville does not have a strong post lineup.
“Connor is unselfish, and is always considerate of his teammates,” Grozier said.
Kozick has been playing basketball since he was young, and he helps out at the Danville Elementary School basketball clinic weekly.
“They will be the future of the program. I used to go to the same elementary basketball clinic when I was a kid,” Kozick said. “It is a rewarding cycle.”
Some of Kozick’s favorite basketball memories come from his elementary-aged playing, before middle school basketball started.
“I really enjoyed each and every game,” he said, “and playing with my good friends made it that much better.”
In addition to helping with the elementary clinic, Kozick is an altar server at mass at St. Joseph’s Parish in Danville.
Kozick will be attending Bucknell University in the fall, where he plans to combine his love of math and science with his passion for creativity in biomedical engineering.
“I’ve always been looking for ways to express my creativity, like by building things,” Kozick said.
As for basketball, this season will be Kozick’s last. With a rigorous major, he plans to spend his time focusing on academics in college.
“It’s a little bit emotional,” said Kozick. “But we’ve got a long way to go, and hopefully we can achieve something.
“I just need to keep working hard, playing hard.”