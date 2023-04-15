SELINSGROVE — After reaching a lofty milestone earlier in the week, Danville’s Bronson Krainak simply wanted to back up his gaudy accomplishment by posting a similar number as he began to ready for yet another series of throws Saturday at Selinsgrove’s warm yet threatening Bolig Field.
And while the Ironmen’s talented thrower’s day unwound in satisfying fashion, Krainak wasn’t that far off the mid-week effort he popped some four days earlier during a tri-meet at Midd-West that also included Meadowbrook Christian. Obviously, hitting 200 again would have made him even happier.
Yet since Krainak’s primary objective was to display consistency as he strode down the runway and fired his javelin toward a specific number he’d reached a few days before, he left for home somewhat satisfied. Especially since he also mined some gold and etched his name into a record book that added a sizable number of new entries while erasing some recognizable names that accomplished plenty when their turns came and went.
Popping a 198-3 to win the javelin competition by nearly 19 feet, Krainak’s winning heave backed up the 200-4 he cranked out at Midd-West — a number that popped Danville’s accomplished junior atop Pennsylvania’s Class AA rankings. Krainak’s effort also pushed him into the Don Wilhour Classic record books while pushing out the 190-8 racked up in 2014 by the Milton’s Joshua Brown.
“Even though I popped (200) once, I really want to get back there again,” Krainak said.
Some eight meet records fell on the boys’ side — seven that now belong to Valley competitors.
Since Krainak also nailed a 192-1 to finish second at Mount Carmel’s Breslin Relays just over a week ago, he’s hit 190-plus in each of his last three outings. And for a youngster who claimed a District 4 Class 3A championship last spring with a throw of 191-8 — he won’t be able to defend his crown since Jon Vella’s Ironmen have moved into the 2A ranks — Krainak is popping quality numbers regularly.
“I know there’s people out here just as good as me and throwing big,” Krainak admitted. “I think District 4 is the best javelin district in the state, if not anywhere in the country. There’s crazy (numbers of) kids all over the 190s and I think it’ll be great competition from PHACs all the way through states.”
With the postseason rapidly approaching — the Pennsylvania Heartland Conference meet is four weeks away and districts will arrive the following weekend — Krainak is pleased with his progress. He’s also trying to separate himself from a difficult outing at last spring’s state meet, a competition he hopes to push even farther into the rear-view next weekend when Vella’s squad competes at Shippensburg University.
“This whole season has been about trying to forget what happened (at states),” Krainak said. “It was my first true big meet, but I’m having big meets all the time now so I’m trying to get ready for them.”
Especially since he’s moving into the ranks of the hunted after spending his earlier seasons hoping to chase down other quality throwers.
“I know everyone’s coming for the spot,” Krainak said of his No. 1 ranking. “I’ve just got to keep it as long as I can.”
Danville’s Rory Lieberman also cranked out a meet-record effort to win the 1,600 (4:20.44), chipping nearly a second off the 2016 effort posted by Mount Carmel’s David Fletcher. The University of Pennsylvania recruit, who didn’t compete in the 3,200 at the Wilhour, sits No. 1 in Class 2A in the 1,600 and 3,200 — although Saturday’s state-wide results aren’t included in the 2A rankings.
Shikellamy pocketed victories in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays — both in record time — to go with individual victories in the 200 (Chase Morgan), 300 hurdles (Rashawn Martin) and pole vault (Jayden Packer). Morgan anchored a 4x100 relay unit also featuring Luke Snyder, Isaac Schaffer-Neitz and Bryce Morgan to a winning 43.52 that bested the 43.60 posted a year ago by a quality Williamsport quartet.
Chase Morgan’s triumph in the 200 came after the Shikellamy senior dropped a high-octane encounter to Selinsgrove’s Logan Rodkey in the 100 that likely served as a preview of this week’s Braves-Selinsgrove dual and the District 4 Class AAA championship.
“Logan Rodkey ran a great race and I give him credit — he’s a really fast guy — but Chase was disappointed in himself after the 100 meters,” Shikellamy coach Jonny Evans said. “So, he came into the 4x1 with determination to find gold and he came back in the 200 with that same determination.”
Evans’ Braves began the day by claiming the 4x800 relay, maintaining a narrow lead at the midway point over Hughesville following terrific opening legs from Ryan Williams and Nick Koontz. The Braves began to create separation as the third leg run by Bailey Hallman left anchor Tim Gale with a cushion he promptly expanded. Shikellamy’s winning time 8:05.88 was a smidge over nine seconds faster than Lewisburg’s 2014 mark (8:14.61).
“Our guys ran 8:18 on Wednesday at Williamsport (in a PHAC-I dual meet won by the Braves) and knew they had more to give — and they gave it today,” said Evans, who quickly revealed his quartet’s 8:05 is the second-fastest time in school history.
Gale later popped a personal-best 1:54.68 in the 800, but that wasn’t enough to outrace Lewisburg’s Thomas Hess (1:53.94) and claim gold. Hess also banked a PR (his PR had been 1:53.98), but the VCU recruit also chopped some five-plus seconds off the 1:59.48 posted by Fletcher in 2016.
Shamokin’s Colton Lynch also was involved in a pair of meet records, as he posted a 49.95 to claim the 400 and anchored the Indians’ 4x400 relay to a meet-ending 3:23.06. Lynch’s 49.95 knocked former Mifflinburg great Brian Zimmerman from the record books — Zimmerman hit a 50.61 in 2016 — while Shamokin’s winning relay time excised Central Columbia’s 3:26.51 in 2019. Ryder Zulkowski, Benny Delbaugh and Chase Pensyl ran the first three legs for the Indians, setting things up for the explosive Lynch to bring home the top prize.
Pensyl also prevailed in the high jump, clearing 6-0.
DON WILHOUR CLASSIC
SELINSGROVE HIGH SCHOOL’S BOLIG FIELD
BOYS’ RESULTS
100: 1. Logan Rodkey, Selinsgrove, 11.14; 2. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 11.28; 3. Kyle Christman, Southern Columbia, 11.41; 4, Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Shikellamy, 11.48; 5. Xzavier Minium, Milton, 11.52; 6. Jason Alderson, Shamokin, 11.59.
200: 1. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 22.27; 2. Logan Rodkey, Selinsgrove, 22.79; 3. Angelo Casas, Williamsport, 23.10; 4. Owen Solomon, Midd-West, 23.14; 5. Mason Winslow, Montoursville, 23.19; 6. Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Shikellamy, 23.31.
400: 1. Colton Lynch, Shamokin, 49.95 (meet record – previous mark of 50.61 set in 2016 by Brian Zimmerman of Mifflinburg); 2. Benny Delbaugh, Shamokin, 50.65; 3. Aiden Everett, Williamsport, 51.92; 4. Angelo Casas, Williamsport, 52.21; 5. Travis Stoker, Southern Columbia, 52.85; 6. Billy Rishel, Mount Carmel, 52.91.
800: 1. Thomas Hess, Lewisburg, 1:53.94 (meet record – previous mark of 1:59.48 set in 2016 by David Fletcher of Mount Carmel); 2. Tim Gale, Shikellamy, 1:54.68; 3. Zane Cassell, Greenwood, 1:56.99; 4. Patrick Nardi, Williamsport, 2:03.30; 5. Dylan Way, Elk Lake, 2:03.91; 6. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove, 2:04.39.
1600: 1. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 4:20.44 (meet record – previous mark of 4:21.30 set in 2016 by David Fletcher of Mount Carmel); 2. Jonathan Hess, Lewisburg, 4:30.22; 3. Collin Dreese, Mifflinburg, 4:31.35; 4. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove, 4:33.21; 5. Dane Spahr, Danville, 4:34.12; 6. Sam Hennett, Shikellamy, 4:34.14.
3200: 1. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 9:47.28; 2. Sam Hennett, Shikellamy, 10:04.03; 3. Kendel Jones, Elk Lake, 10:06.00; 4. Weston Fry, Montoursville, 10:08.28; 5. Nathanial Girmay, Danville, 10:09.56; 6. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove, 10:09.98.
110 hurdles: 1. Carter Diakite, Williamsport, 15.81; 2. Cole Bradley, Central Columbia, 15.84; 3. Aiden Huntington, Central Columbia, 16.00; 4. Ben Robinson, Montgomery, 16.18; 5. Tyler Kitchens, Lewisburg, 16.28; 6. Will Burdett, Loyalsock, 16.32.
300 hurdles: 1. Rashawn Martin, Shikellamy, 41.38; 2. Brady Deivert, Selinsgrove, 41.53; 3. Calder Diakite, Williamsport, 41.78; 4. Danny Marzeski, Southern Columbia, 42.08; 5. Aiden Turner, Williamsport, 42.61; 6. Carlos Stuter, Selinsgrove, 43.06.
4x100 relay: 1. Shikellamy (Luke Snyder, Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Bryce Morgan, Chase Morgan), 43.52 (meet record – previous mark of 43.60 set in 2022 by Williamsport); 2. Williamsport, 44:16; 3. Central Columbia, 44.31; 4. Shamokin, 44.56; 5. Selinsgrove, 44.57; 6. Southern Columbia, 44.65.
4x400 relay: 1. Shamokin (Ryder Zulkowski, Benny Delbaugh, Chase Pensyl, Colton Lynch), 3:23.06 (meet record – previous mark of 3:26.51 set in 2019 by Central Columbia); 2. Shikellamy, 3:28.38; 3. Williamsport, 3:30.44; 4. Midd-West, 3:33.28; 5. Selinsgrove, 3:36.28; 6. Montoursville, 3:36.61.
4x800 relay: 1. Shikellamy (Ryan Williams, Nick Koontz, Bailey Hallman, Tim Gale), 8:05.88 (meet record – previous mark of 8:14.61 set in 2019 by Lewisburg); 2. Lewisburg, 8:12.20; 3. Williamsport, 8:17.38; 4. Hughesville, 8:26.84; 5. Greenwood, 8:27.66; 6, Montoursville, 8:30.95.
High jump: 1. Chase Pensyl, Shamokin, 6-0; 2. A.J. Wendt, Milton, 5-10; 3. Michael Stebila, Selinsgrove, 5-10; 4. Joel Langdon, Milton, 5-10; 5. Kyle Christman, Southern Columbia, 5-10; 6. (tie) Ben Rohrbach, Central Columbia and Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 5-10.
Long jump: 1. Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg, 20-8; 2. Kyreek Bradshaw, Williamsport, 20-1½; 3. Yazhir Slaughter, Williamsport, 20-1; 4. Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel, 20-0¼; 5. Luke Taylor, Greenwood, 19-11; 6. Sean Grodotzke, Mifflinburg, 19-6.
Pole vault: 1. Jayden Packer, Shikellamy, 13-6; 2. A.J. Wendt, Milton, 13-0; 3. Andy Hallman, Shikellamy, 12-0; 4. Isaac Butler, Warrior Run, 12-0; 5. (tie) Indigo Koch, Williamsport and Bryce Eberhart, Montoursville, 11-6.
Triple jump: 1. Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg, 45-4 (meet record – previous mark of 44-5 set in 2011 by Mike Rodriguez of Selinsgrove); 2. Jason Alderson, Shamokin, 42-11; 3. Hobi Forti, Mount Carmel, 42-1; 4. Jakiha Kline, Williamsport, 41-3; 5. Ashton Krall, Milton, 40-7; 6. Rashawn Martin, Shikellamy, 40-4½.
Discus: 1. Colin Melhorn, Selinsgrove, 150-1; 2. Max Maurer, Selinsgrove, 143-7; 3. Blake Hockenbroch, Shamokin, 138-10; 4. Ethan Turber, Shikellamy, 133-11; 5. Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 132-11; 6. Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel, 132-1.
Javelin: 1. Bronson Krainak, Danville, 198-3 (meet record – previous mark of 190-8 set in 2014 by Joshua Brown of Selinsgrove); 2. Lincoln Huber, Central Columbia, 179-9; 3. Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 176-2; 4. Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel, 160-9; 5. Jace Brandt, Milton, 159-10; 6. Jayden McKeen, Shamokin, 158-8.
Shot put: 1. Max Maurer, Selinsgrove, 52-9; 2. Colin Melhorn, Selinsgrove, 51-9¾; 3. (tie) Nariq Burks, Williamsport and Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 46-1¼; 5. Jacob Palfreyman, Wyalusing, 45-7¼; 6. Miles Aurand, Midd-West, 45-7.
GIRLS’ RESULTS
100: 1. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 12.44 (meet record – previous mark of 12.51 set in 2019 by Megan Hoffman of Selinsgrove); 2. Caroline Blakeslee, Lewisburg, 12.88; 3. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 12.96; 4. Jilly Deivert, Shikellamy, 13.27; 5. Natalia Mills, Williamsport, 13.32; 6. Keyana Springman, Williamsport, 13.39.
200: 1. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 25.32 (meet record – previous mark of 25.86 set in 2019 by Megan Hoffman of Selinsgrove); 2. Kendra Stout, Central Columbia, 26.10; 3. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 26.39; 4. Olivia Haley, Wyalusing, 27.32; 5. Raygan Lust, Warrior Run, 27.61; 6. Christine Horning, Shamokin, 27.73.
400: 1. Elli Ronk, Shikellamy, 1:00.00; 2. Olivia Haley, Wyalusing, 1:01.03; 3. Stephanie Summerville, Montrose, 1:01.28; 4. Elizabeth Shultz, Williamsport, 1:01.73; 5. Haley Bull, Central Columbia, 1:01.77; 6. Raygan Lust, Warrior Run, 1:01.87.
800: 1. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 2:15.77 (meet record – previous mark of 2:22.96 set in 2018 by Tina Capparell of Marian Catholic); 2. Bella Johns, Danville, 2:21.41; 3. Alexis Bressi, Shamokin, 2:22.91; 4. Paige Brewer, Montrose, 2:28.86; 5. Jenna Binney, Lewisburg, 2:29.66; 6. Avery Kerr, Montrose, 2:29.72.
1600: 1. Baylee Espinosa, Lewisburg, 5:14.68; 2. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 5:16.07; 3. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 5:19.54; 4. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 5:21.70; 5. Kamryn Kramer, 5:22.52; 6. Claire Dufrene, Warrior Run, 5:33.87.
3200: 1. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 11:22.21; 2. Baylee Espinosa, Lewisburg, 11:29.61; 3. Alanna Jacob, Lewisburg, 11:32.49; 4. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 11:34.87; 5. Hannah Bartholomew, Danville, 12:05.03; 6. Maya Sak, Lewisburg, 12:21.61.
100 hurdles: 1. Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 15.75; 2. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 16.00; 3. Camryn Pyle, Midd-West, 16.36; 4. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 16.64; 5. Ava Rebuck, Central Columbia, 16.86; 6. Camden Wasielewski, Bloomsburg, 16.93.
300 hurdles: 1. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 46.90 (meet record – previous mark of 47.33 set in 2019 by Paityn Wirth of Greenwood); 2. Ava Rebuck, Central Columbia, 47.82; 3. Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 48.11; 4. Camryn Pyle, Midd-West, 48.81; 5. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 48.89; 6. Emma Cline, Montoursville, 49.23.
4x100 relay: 1. Central Columbia (Haley Bull, Kendra Stout, Madelyn Blake, Liberty Gearinger), 49.50 (meet record – previous mark of 50.35 set in 2015 by Williamsport); 2. Williamsport, 50.35; 3. Shikellamy, 50.63; 4. Bloomsburg, 51.02; 5. Southern Columbia, 52.25; 6. Shamokin, 52.69.
4x400 relay: 1. Central Columbia (Madelyn Blake, Liberty Gearinger, Haley Bull, Kendra Stout), 4:01.05 (meet record – previous mark of 4:07.90 set in 2019 by Lewisburg); 2. Lewisburg, 4:11.59; 3. Shikellamy, 4:13.40; 4. Southern Columbia, 4:13.87; 5. Shamokin, 4:15.73; 6. Warrior Run, 4:17.49.
4x800 relay: 1. Lewisburg (Caroline Blakeslee, Katherine Batkowski, Lauren Schwartz, Baylee Espinosa), 9:57.66; 2. Hughesville, 10:01.62; 3. Southern Columbia, 10:04.92; 4. Shikellamy, 10:05.09; 5. Montrose, 10:06.90; 6. Warrior Run, 10:14.30.
High jump: 1. Madison Lippay, Shamokin, 5-0; 2. Najiyah Smith, Williamsport, 4-10; 3. (tie) Maddy Hall, Loyalsock and Hannah Fourspring, Mount Carmel, 4-10; 5. Carly Nye, Shamokin, 4-8; 6. Chloe Rishel, Mount Carmel, 4-8.
Long jump: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 17-3¼ (meet record – previous mark of 17-2½ set in 2021 by Sophia Gardner of Loyalsock); 2. Najiyah Smith, Williamsport, 16-6½; 3. Natalia Mills, Williamsport, 16-6¼; 4. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 16-5¾; 5. Maddy Fertig, Selinsgrove, 15-11¼; 6. Katie Hughes, Loyalsock, 15-9.
Pole vault: 1. Aurora Cieslukowski, Warrior Run, 11-7 (meet record – previous mark of 11-6 set in 2019 by Hailey Zurich of Loyalsock); 2. Kendall Sims, Montoursville, 10-6; 3. Jade Drogan, Bloomsburg, 10-0; 4. Torrence Spicher, Lewisburg, 9-6; 5. Ava Snyder, Central Columbia, 9-6; 6. Aly Bingaman, Shikellamy, 8-6.
Triple jump: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 36-7 (meet record – previous mark of 34-10 set in 2014 by Britni Phillips of Bloomsburg); 2. Jenna Pizzoli, Mount Carmel, 33-6; 3. Cameron Hoover, Shikellamy, 32-4¾; 4. Najiyah Smith, Williamsport, 32-3½; 5. Ar’rianna Claiborne, Williamsport, 32-2¾; 6. Anna Seeley, Montgomery, 32-2.
Discus: 1. Linsey Donlan, Southern Columbia, 114-2; 2. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 108-11; 3. Liv Kopitsky, Mount Carmel, 101-7; 4. Cassandra McGinley, Bloomsburg, 101-2; 5. Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia, 99-3; 6. Chloe Sauer, Midd-West, 98-2.
Javelin: 1. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 127-11; 2. Morgan Reiner, Milton, 116-8; 3. Quinn Johnston, Southern Columbia, 112-2; 4. Emma Engelke, Mount Carmel, 107-0; 5. Cassi Ronk, Shikellamy, 104-9; 6. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 104-0.
Shot put: 1. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 40-3; 2. Luseane Ma’afu, Williamsport, 38-5¼; 3. Liv Kopitsky, Mount Carmel, 36-3¼; 4. Linsey Donlan, Southern Columbia, 35-1; 5. Shakiya Stapleton, Selinsgrove, 34-9¾; 6. Taniyah Martin, Williamsport, 33-4¾.