MIDDLEBURG — Jullian Krainak shot a 78 on his home course — 12 strokes better than the second-best golfer — to lead Midd-West to a one-stroke victory over Selinsgrove, and a win over Mifflinburg in a non-division golf match.
The teams played 18 holes at Shade Mountain on Tuesday.
Nick Whitesel added a 92 for the Mustangs (2-0 overall and HAC-I)
Sam Wetmiller shot a 90 to lead the Seals (0-3 overall, HAC-I). Adam Snayberger had a 96 to lead the Wildcats (0-3 overall, HAC-I).
Midd-West 363, Selinsgrove 364, Mifflinburg 401
at Shade Mountain Golf Club, par 72
Midd-West (363): Jullian Krainak, 78; Nick Whitesel, 92; Kyle Beward, 93; Noah Bogush, 100.
Selinsgrove (364): Sam Wetmiller, 90; Garrett Howell, 91; Gannon Steimling, 91; Mikey Felty, 92.
Mifflinburg (401): Adam Snayberger, 96; Kaylin Foss, 99; Dylan Stroup, 103; Hunter Dressler, 103.
n Williamsport 189,
Shikellamy 210
HUMMELS WHARF — For the second straight meet, Kydrece Burks was the medalist, as the Millionaires’ golfer shot a 45 to help Williamsport down Shikellamy.
Alexandria Chilson added a 47 for the Millionaires (2-0 overall and HAC-I).
Ben Heemstra shot a 46 to lead the Braves (0-1 overall and HAC-I).
Williamsport 189, Shikellamy 210
at Susquehanna Valley Country Club, par 34
Williamsport (189): Kydrece Burks, 45; Alexandria Chilson, 47; Douglas Nicholas, 48; Nelson MacDonald, 49.
Shikellamy (210): Ben Heemstra, 46; Camren Vovakes, 53; CJ Doebler, 55; Joshua King, 56.