Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.