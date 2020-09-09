The Daily Item
MIDDLEBURG — Jullian Krainak’s sparkling nine-hole score of 38 on his home course helped spur Midd-West to a Heartland Athletic Conference golf victory Tuesday at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
The Mustangs followed Krainak’s medalist score with Kyle Beward’s 43 and Nick Whitesel’s 44. Austin Bogush carded 50 to bring the Mustangs in at 175, ahead of Central Columbia (182) and Bloomsburg (216) in the tri-meet.
At Shade Mountain Golf Course
Par 36
Midd-West 175
Jullian Krainak 38, Kyle Beward 43, Nick Whitesel 44, Austin Bogush 50.
Central Columbia 182
Gavin Wagner 44, Joey Bierly 46, Bryce Derr 46, Kolton Weaver 46.
Bloomsburg 216
Ben Sohosky 42, Zane Smith 53, Mitch Fuller 55, Logan Reifedifer 66.
n Selinsgrove 196,
Shikellamy 212
SHAMOKIN DAM — Sam Wetmiller and Garrett Howell shot 44 and 47, respectively, to lead Selinsgrove at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club.
Shikellamy was led by twin 46 scores from C.J. Doebler and Ben Heemstra.
At Susquehanna Valley Country Club
Par 34
Selinsgrove 196
Sam Wetmiller 44, Garrett Howell 47, Connor Andretta 52, Mikey Felty 53.
Shikellamy 212
C.J. Doebler 46, Ben Heemstra 46, Joshua King 53, Camren Vovakes 67.
n Danville 171,
Warrior Run 222
DANVILLE — Charlie Betz paced the field with a nine-hole 36, leading Danville at Frosty Valley Golf Club.
The host Ironmen got 45 and 45 from Danny Metzer and Koen Baylor, respectively.
Hannah Rabb’s 41 led Warrior Run by a wide margin.
At Frosty Valley Golf Club
Danville 171
Charlie Betz 36, Danny Metzer 44, Koen Baylor 45, (tie) Adam Campbell, Aaryan Chopra, Connor Kozick 46.
Warrior Run 222
Hannah Rabb 41, Mason Sheesley 57, Kaelyn Watson 61, Hunter Saul 63.
n Lewisburg, Mifflinburg fall
MILL HALL — Central Mountain rode Peyton Newlen’s 4-over-par 41 to a HAC sweep of visiting Lewisburg and Mifflinburg at Clinton County Country Club.
The Green Dragons got a matching medalist score of 41 from Nick Mahoney, and a 42 from Ryleigh Faust but still were edged by the Wildcats, 171-175.
Adam Snayberger shot 49 to pace Mifflinburg’s 209 score.
At Clinton County Country Club
Par 37
Central Mountain 171
Peyton Newlen 41, Brayden Confair 43, Jason Flouruss 43, Griff Walizer 44.
Lewisburg 175
Nick Mahoney 41, Ryleigh Faust 42, Ava Markunas 46, Will Gronlund 46.
Mifflinburg 209
Adam Snayberger 49, Zeb Hufnagle 52, Kaylin Foss 53, Dylan Stroup 55.