WILLIAMSPORT — Line Mountain’s Aidan Kritzer was looking for a place to sit and try to recover following a tough match that went the full six minutes.
Kritzer found a seat in the stands — with icebags attached to both of his legs — after trying to fend off a series of late shots by South Williamsport’s Bobby Gardner. Gardner got in on two, and took down the Line Mountain sophomore twice.
However, Gardner couldn’t finish off a third takedown attempt in the closing moments of a 106-pound bout that kicked off the quarterfinal round of Friday’s District 4 Class 2A wrestling championships at Williamsport High School’s Magic Dome.
As a result, the third-seeded Kritzer landed in today’s semifinals with an 8-7 decision that earned him a date with Benton’s Ethan Kolb. Kritzer, who received a bye into the quarters, is one of four Line Mountain wrestlers to reach the semifinals.
Line Mountain went 8-0 d in the preliminary round, but only three of those early victors prevailed in the quarters. Jacob Feese was the Eagles’ other qualifier, but as the top seed at 182 pounds he was on idle until the quarters to begin his tournament.
Kritzer also drew a bye into the quarterfinals.
“I was pretty gassed,” admitted Kritzer, who sported a 5-3 lead after two periods. “I just tried to stay in the best position as I could and third period came around and I was dead.
“But I just tried to stay in all the right places and keep the match close — and not give up another takedown.”
Gardner let Kritzer out three times in the final period — twice after takedowns — and the last escape had Kritzer up 8-7. Gardner tried to get in once more with a shot, but couldn’t finish it off.
Kritzer even seemed to get in with his own late shot, but both competitors were near the edge of the mat and no takedown was granted.
“I was just trying to stay in good position, keep my feet back and stay low,” Kritzer said.
Although Kritzer kept the Eagles rolling after one outing, Chuck Johnson’s squad could not maintain its needed momentum as Blake Wirt (6-1), Mason Leshock (11-7), Ian Coller (7-4), Bryce Carl (8-3) and Matty Coller (3-2) dropped decisions at 120, 126, 138, 145 and 152, respectively, and tumbled into today’s consolations.
Once 160-pounder Riley Heim rallied from an early 5-0 deficit and downed Troy’s fourth-seeded Jacob Turner 6-5 — Heim was on his back in the opening period, but wiggled out of trouble — Johnson’s Eagles were able to regain their balance.
While Feese needed just one minute to pin Troy’s Edward Cole, Dominick Bridi closed out Line Mountain’s opening day by getting takedowns in the second and third periods en route to a 5-1 conquest of Central Columbia’s Dylan Devlin at 195.
In his preliminary match, Bridi pinned Williamson’s Mikey Sipps in 3:16.
“I wanted to see what I could do,” Bridi said of his first bout. “Take shots, do some work on bottom … and I was able to get the pin.”
He was much more calculated against Devlin. Bridi was leading 3-1 in the third period when Devlin tried to get in on a shot, but stumbled and the Eagles junior dropped down and picked up the takedown to extend his lead to four points.
“He tried to headlock me and I slipped out,” said Bridi, who will collide with Canton’s Garrett Storch in the semis. Storch defeated Mount Carmel’s Damon Backes 7-1.
Milton 285-pounder Nevin Rauch also logged a pair of wins, pinning Muncy’s Cael Hembury in the prelims in 32 seconds before grinding out a 4-1 victory in the quarterfinals over Northeast Bradford’s Dawson Brown.
Rauch was looking for some long-awaited payback since Brown recorded a 16-11 decision at the 2019 Northeast Regionals that dispatched Rauch to the consolation bracket — and probably cost him a state berth.
“I was out for blood,” Rauch said.
A first-period takedown and a second-period reversal was all Rauch needed to turn back Brown, and join 132-pound teammate Kyler Crawford in the semifinals. Crawford drilled Sayre’s Jacob Burgess, closing out a technical fall (16-0) in 4:20.
As for the team standings, Southern Columbia leads the field with 82.5 points after advancing nine of its 10 qualifiers into the semifinals. Six Tigers — Kole Biscoe (120), Brandon Gedman (145), Gavin Garcia (160), Cade Linn (170), Gaige Garcia (195) and Lear Quinton (285) — rolled through the quarterfinals via falls.
Line Mountain (54) and Montoursville (53) are in second and third place, respectively, after the opening day. Mifflinburg (36.5) with four of its seven wrestlers alive in the championship bracket, is a few slots back in seventh place.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
TOURNAMENT
Team standings: 1, Southern Columbia, 82.5; 2, Line Mountain, 54; 3, Montoursville, 53; 4, Muncy, 47.5; 5, Benton, 40.5; 6, Canton, 40; 7, Mifflinburg, 36.5; 8, Athens, 31; 9, Midd-West, 24; 10, Central Columbia, 22; 11, Wyalusing, 18; 12, Milton, 17.5; 13, Towanda, 15; 14, Hughesville, 14; 15, Troy, 13; 16, Jersey Shore, 12; 17, Meadowbrook Christian, 11; t-18, Lewisburg, 10.5; t-18, Montgomery, 10.5; 20, Sullivan County, 8.5; t-21, Mount Carmel, 8; t-21, South Williamsport, 8; t-21, Shamokin, 8; t-21, Warrior Run, 8; 25, Danville, 6; 26, Bloomsburg, 4; 27, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 2; t-28, North Penn-Liberty, 0; t-28, Northeast Bradford, 0; t-28, Sugar Valley, 0; t-28, Williamson, 0; 32, Sayre, -1.
Team key: Athens, At; Benton, Be; Bloomsburg, Bl; Canton, Ca; Central Columbia, CC; Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, VT; Danville, Da; Hughesville, Hu; Jersey Shore, JS; Lewisburg, Le; Line Mountain, LM; Meadowbrook Christian, MC; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Mf; Milton, Mi; Montgomery, Mg; Montoursville, Mo; Mount Carmel, MC; Muncy, Mu; North Penn-Liberty, NP; Northeast Bradford, NEB; Sayre, Sa; Shamokin, Sh; South Williamsport, SW; Southern Columbia, SC; Sugar Valley Rural Charter, SV; Sullivan County, Su; Towanda, To; Troy, Tr; Warrior Run, WR; Williamson, Wi; Wyalusing, Wy.
First round
106: Cade Wirnsberger, MC, bye; Blake Sassaman, Da, dec. Jacob Courtney, At, 8-6; Branden Wentzel, Mo, maj. dec. Seth Seymour, Tr, 14-1; Kyle Ferster, MW, bye; Aidan Kritzer, LM, bye; Bobby Gardner, SW, pinned Ayden Sprague, Wi, 3:33; Ethan Kolb, Be, pinned Brady Moyer, VT, 1:27; Isaac Landis, Ca, bye.
113: Gavin Bradley, At, bye; Brady Feese, SC, dec. Dylan Granahan, Be, 6-4; Kaden Majcher, WR, pinned Braydon Garverick, NP, 2:55; Conner Heckman, MW by; Kaiden Wagner, Le, bye; Bailey Ferguson, Ca, pinned Jake Leonardo, Bl, 3:21; Tyler Hawley, To, dec. Dylan Linn, Mf, 12-5; Scott Johnson, Mu, bye.
120: Kole Biscoe, SC, bye; Kaden Setzer, At, pinned Blake Snyder, Mg, 1:21; Liam Goodrich, JS, bye; Caiden Puderbach, Hu, bye; Gable Strickland, Be, bye; Blake Wirt, LM, pinned Mykee Nowell, To, 2:30; Colton Eckroth, VT, dec. Chase Crawley, Mu, 5-2, tb; Sheldon Seymour, Tr, bye.
126: Jacob Blair, Mu, bye; Aidan Steininger, MW, pinned Aiden Garcia, At, 3:27; Mason Leshock, LM, pinned Broc Lutz, Mo, 1:05; Gabe Andrus, JS, bye; Nick Woodruff, Wy, bye; Colton Chipeleski, CC, pinned Collin Bozza, Sh, 1:31; Caden Temple, Be, pinned Patriot June, NP, 3:13; Gabe Gramly, Mf, bye.
132: Bryce Vollman, Mu, bye; Wyatt Delamater, To, dec. Austin Aucker, MW, 9-4; Skyler Manahan, Wy, pinned Gabe Harvey, SW, 3:24; Troy Bingaman, Mf, bye; Kyler Crawford, Mi, bye; Noah Hunt, WR, pinned Jacob Burgess, Sa, :33; James Batkowski, Mo, dec. Tyler Winhofer, MC, 6-1; Hayden Ward, Ca, bye.
138: Clayton Reed, Mf, bye; Skyler Allen, To, pinned Dalton Watt, Bl, 3:07; Isaac Kester, CC, dec. Logan Bartlett, Le, 4-0; Riley Parker, Ca, bye; Colbrin Nolan, Wy, bye; Patrick Edmondson, SC, pinned Xan Oberheim, Mo, 1:43; Ian Coller, LM, pinned Jayden Renzo, Tr, :39; Luke Gorg, Hu, bye.
145: Avery Bassett, MW, bye; Gabe Packer, JS, dec. Colby Puderbach, Mg, 10-3; Brandon Gedman, SC, pinned Evan Johnson, To, 3:36; Landon Lorson, SW, bye; Mario Barberio, Mu, bye; Bryce Carl, LM, pinned Karter Rude, At, 1:54; Wolfgang Pearson, Sh, pinned Nick Wharton, Bl, 3:47; Nate Higley, Su, bye.
152: Wes Barnes, SC, bye; Christian Good, Mu, dec. Colton Ammerman, Su, 8-5; Devon Deem, Mg, pinned Cody Rokavec, Mf, 3:34; Jacob Bennett, Sa, bye; Logan Newton, Wy, bye; Max Madden, Sh, pinned Jake Dinges, Mo, 1:01; Matty Coller, LM, pinned Zach Stafursky, At, 1:16; Troy Johnson, CC, bye.
160: Nolan Lear, Be, bye; Hayden Packer, JS, maj. dec. Caden Hagerman, Da, 15-2; Riley Heim, LM, pinned Kaide Drick, Mg, 3:33; Jacob Turner, Tr, bye; Bryant Green, To, bye; Isaac Cory, Mo, tech. fall Brian Long, Sh, 15-0, 3:50; Stephen Roeder, Bl, pinned Jack Shumway, NEB, 1:40; Gavin Garcia, SC, bye.
170: Cade Linn, SC, bye; Lane Lusk, SW, pinned Mason Woodward, Tr, 2:34; Ethan Gush, Mu, maj. dec. Aven Ayala, Mi, 18-6; Will Bowen, To, bye; Timmy Ward, Ca, bye; Shane Weidner, MC, pinned Sam Crawford, WR, 5:40; Robert Wickham, VT, bye; Cael Crebs, Mo, bye.
182: Jacob Feese, LM, bye; Edward Cole, Tr, pinned Sam Hostrander, SW, 3:52; Tristen Ditzler, Mu, pinned Corey King, SV, :11; Derek Athlerton-Ely, Ca, bye; Alex West, At, bye; Mike Cook, Da, pinned Ben Marino, Mg, :25; Brady Cromley, Le, dec. Zach Shaffer, Wy, 15-8; Dylan Bennett, Mo, bye.
195: Gaige Garcia, SC, bye; Caleb Moser, Mo, pinned Ben Pernaselli, At, 1:27; Clay Watkins, To, dec. Nathan Rauch, Mi, 5-0; Bailey Hadzinikolov, Mu, bye; Dylan Devlin, CC, bye; Dominick Bridi, LM, pinned Mikey Sipps, Wi, 1:16; Damon Backes, MC, pinned Jake Casella, SW, 5:32; Garrett Storch, Ca, bye.
220: Cameron Wood, Mo, bye; Carter Sauer, MW, pinned Kade Sottolano, Wi, 5:36; Quentin Doane, Mf, pinned Hayden Robbins, Hu, :30; Jackson Chilson, Wy, bye; Trevor Williams, Ca, bye; Zach Poust, Be, pinned Brent Mitch, Mi, 5:35; Logan McWilliams, CC, dec. Alex Perez, To, 4-3; Max Tillet, SC, bye.
285: Lear Quinton, SC, bye; Gunner Treibley, MC, dec. Aaron Herlt, To, 3-1; Keagan Braund, At, pinned Hunter Minnig, MC, :35; Alexx Eveland, CC, bye; Caleb Burkhart, Hu, bye; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, tech. fall Logyn Choplosky, NP, 15-0, 4:30; Nevin Rauch, Mi, pinned Cael Hembury, Mu, :32; Dawson Brown, NEB, bye.
Quarterfinals
106: Cade Wirnsberger, MC, pinned Blake Sassaman, Da, 3:47; Branden Wentzel, Mo, tech. fall Kyle Ferster, MW, 17-2, 3:54; Aidan Kritzer, LM, dec. Bobby Gardner, SW, 8-7; Ethan Kolb, Be, maj. dec. Isaac Landis, Ca, 10-1.
113: Gavin Bradley, At, pinned Brady Feese, SC, :51; Conner Heckman, MW, dec. Kaden Majcher, WR, 6-4; Kaiden Wagner, Le, tech. fall Bailey Ferguson, Ca, 17-0, 5:41; Scott Johnson, Mu, pinned Tyler Hawley, To, 2:39.
120: Kole Biscoe, SC, pinned Kaden Setzer, At, :43; Caiden Puderbach, Hu, dec. Liam Goodrich, JS, 8-7; Gable Strickland, Be, dec. Blake Wirt, LM, 6-1; Sheldon Seymour, Tr, pinned Colton Eckroth, VT, 1:19.
126: Jacob Blair, Mu, dec. Aidan Steininger, MW, 7-3; Gabe Andrus, JS, dec. Mason Leshock, LM, 11-7; Colton Chipeleski, CC, pinned Nick Woodruff, Wy, :23; Gabe Gramly, Mf, dec. Caden Temple, Be, 3-0.
132: Bryce Vollman, Mu, pinned Wyatt Delamater, To, 1:22; Troy Bingaman, Mf, maj. dec. Skyler Manahan, Wy, 12-1; Kyler Crawford, Mi, tech. fall Noah Hunt, WR, 16-0, 4:20; Hayden Ward, Ca, medical forfeit James Batkowski, Mo.
138: Clayton Reed, Mf, pinned Skyler Allen, To, 4:49; Riley Parker, Ca, dec. Isaac Kester, CC, 6-3; Patrick Edmondson, SC, tech. fall Colbrin Nolan, Wy, 16-0, 5:53; Luke Gorg, Hu, dec. Ian Coller, LM, 7-4.
145: Avery Bassett, MW, pinned Gabe Packer, JS, 2:40; Brandon Gedman, SC, pinned Landon Lorson, SW, 2:15; Mario Barberio, Mu, dec. Bryce Carl, LM, 8-3; Nate Higley, Su, tech. fall Wolfgang Pearson, Sh, 21-4, 4:58.
152: Wes Barnes, SC, dec. Christian Good, Mu, 4-2; Devon Deem, Mg, tech. fall Jacob Bennett, Sa, 18-2, 5:21*; Logan Newton, Wy, dec. Max Madden, Sh, 10-4; Troy Johnson, CC, dec. Matty Coller, LM, 3-2.
160: Nolan Lear, Be, tech. fall Hayden Packer, JS, 16-0, 4:57; Riley Heim, LM, dec. Jacob Turner, Tr, 6-5; Isaac Cory, Mo, pinned Bryant Green, To, 1:59; Gavin Garcia, SC, pinned Stephen Roeder, Bl, 2:50.
170: Cade Linn, SC, pinned Lane Lusk, SW, 3:24; Ethan Gush, Mu, tech. fall Will Bowen, To, 17-0, 3:22; Timmy Ward, Ca, maj. dec. Shane Weidner, MC, 11-1; Cael Crebs, Mo, pinned Robert Wickham, VT, 4:59.
182: Jacob Feese, LM, pinned Edward Cole, Tr, 1:00; Derek Atherton-Ely, Ca, dec. Tristen Ditzler, Mu, 12-5; Alex West, at, dec. Mike Cook, Da, 8-5; Dylan Bennett, Mo, pinned Brady Cromley, Le, 1:11.
195: Gaige Garcia, SC, pinned Caleb Moser, Mo, :43; Clay Watkins, To, dec. Bailey Hadzinikolov, Mu, 8-7; Dominick Bridi, LM, dec. Dylan Devlin, CC, 5-1; Garrett Storch, Ca, dec. Damon Backes, MC, 7-1.
220: Cameron Wood, Mo, pinned Carter Sauer, MW, 2:32; Jackson Chilson, Wy, dec. Quentin Doane, Mf, 5-2; Zach Poust, Be, pinned Trevor Williams, Ca, 3:22; Max Tillet, SC, dec. Logan McWilliams, CC, 5-0.
285: Lear Quinton, SC, pinned Gunner Treibley, MC, 5:21; Keagan Braund, At, pinned Alexx Eveland, CC, 3:43; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, dec. Caleb Burkhart, Hu, 1-0; Nevin Rauch, Mi, dec. Dawson Brown, NEB, 4-1.
*-Sayre penalized one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct