NORTHUMBERLAND — Jenika Krum stayed hot from the outside, and the defending Allegheny Christian Athletic Conference Tournament champion Northumberland Christian rolled to a 55-16 win over Calvary Christian Academy in the quarterfinals of the ACAA Tournament at Northumberland Christian School.
The Warriors (15-8) will face top-seed Johnstown Christian in the semifinals at 3 p.m. today at Northumberland Christian.
Krum knocked down six 3-pointers in the first half, which sets the school's girls record for most made in a game. She had tied the record in Monday's regular season finale when she knocked down five in a victory over Nativity BVM.
Aubrie Hostetter added 11 points, and Carrie King chipped in 10 for Norry Christian.
ACAA Girls Tournament Quarterfinals
Northumberland Christian 55, Calvary Christian Academy 16
Northumberland Christian (15-8) 55
Jenika Krum 7 0-0 20; Eden Treas 2 1-1 5; Aubrie Hostetter 4 0-0 11; Kara Wilhelm 3 1-2 7; Carrie King 5 0-0 10; Caryssa Ressler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 2-3 55.
3-point goals: Krum 6, Hostetter 3.
Did not score: Autumn Dersham, Evalin Owens.
Calvary Christian Academy (10-5) 16
Eva Penning 3 1-1 8; Kya Kuhstos 2 1-2 5; Adalynn Bush 0 1-2 1; Macayla Mills 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 3-5 16.
3-point goals: Penning.
Did not score: Bethany Suttles, Maddie Ayers, Bethany Lane.
Score by quarters
CCA;3;10;2;1 — 16
NCS;17;22;8;8 — 55