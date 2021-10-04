The Daily Item
BLOOMSBURG — Selinsgrove sophomore Shaela Kruskie and Danville junior Rory Lieberman won individual titles at the NEPA Invitational at Bloomsburg University on Saturday while Lewisburg’s girls and Danville’s boys ran to team crowns.
Kruskie won the girls’ race in 19:03.9, 13 seconds ahead of Southern Columbia sophomore Kate Montcavage (19:16.9). Other locals in the top 10 included Danville’s Coyla Bartholomew (5th, 19:44.9) and Victoria Bartholomew (6th, 19:45.1), Lewisburg’s Alanna Jacob (9th, 19:57.9) and Warrior Run’s Sage Dunkleberger (10th, 20:10.9).
Lewisburg won the team title, edging Danville 75-83. Warrior Run was eighth with Shamokin ninth.
On the boys’ side, Lieberman routed the field by more that 50 seconds, finishing the 3.1 mile course in 15:52. North Schuylkill’s Justin Williams was second in 16:43.1.
Lieberman’s teammate Evan Klinger was sixth (17:11), while Milton’s Chase Bilodeau (8th, 17:17.6) and Shikellamy’s Sam Bennett (17:18.9) also finished in the top 10.
Danville’s boys had four finishers in the top 13 overall to claim the title with 57 points.
NEPA Invitational
Saturday
Bloomsburg University
GIRLS
Team (Top 5 and locals): 1. Lewisburg, 75; 2. Danville, 83; 3. North Schuylkill, 133; 4. Boiling Springs, 127; 5. St. Mary’s, 154; 8. Warrior Run, 206; 9. Shamokin, 230; 14. Selinsgrove, 341.
Individual (Top 5 and locals in top 25): 1. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 19:03.9; 2. Kate Montcavage, Southern Columbia, 19:16.9; 3. Ryley Schwalm, North Schuylkill, 19:36.6; 4. Gabrielle Shearer, Montoursville, 19:38.1; 5. Coyla Bartholomew, Danville, 19:44.9; 6. Victoria Bartholonew, Danville, 19:45.1; 9. Alanna Jacob, Lewisburg, 19:57.9; 10; Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 20:10.9; 12. Bri Bennett, Shikellamy, 1017.5; 14. Alyssa Keeley, Shikellamty, 20:32.6; 15. Maggie Daly, Lewisburg, 20:40.7; 16. Jayden Mather, Milton, 20:41.9; 18. Olivia Beattie, Lewisburg, 20:46.5; 21. Hanna Bartholomew, Danville, 20:59.9; 22. Alivia Shen, Danville, 21:00.5; 23. Jenna Binney, Lewisburg, 21:04.1; 25. Kamyrn Kramer, Shamokin, 21:13.2.
BOYS
Team (Top 5 and locals): 1. Danville, 57; 2. Hughesville, 82; 3. Milton, 123; 4. Boiling Springs, 140; 5. Shikellamy, 174; 8. Selinsgrove, 221; 14. Mifflinburg, 356; 16. Shamokin, 387; 18. Southern Columbia, 479.
Individuals (Top 5 and locals in top 25): 1. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 15:52.0; 2. Justin Williams, North Schulkill, 16:43.1; 3. Hunter Foust, Hughesville, 16:48.3; 4. Morgan Gavitt, Hughesville, 16:56.8; 5. Tommy Crum, Boiling Springs, 17:09.1; 6. Evan Klinger, Danville, 17:11.5; 8. Chase Bilodeau, Milton, 17:17.8; 9. Sam Bennett, Shikellamy, 17:18.9; 11. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 17:26.9; 13. Jonah Weaver, Danville, 17:29.0; 14. Dane Spahr, Danville, 17:34.5; 16. Zachary Wentz, Selinsgrove, 17:37.9; 17. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove, 17:50.4; 18. Ben Hummel, Midd-West, 17:52.0; 23. Micah Zellers, Shikellamy, 18:07.4; 24 Kris Kalbarchick, Mount Carmel, 18:09.0.