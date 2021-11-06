HERSHEY — Selinsgrove sophomore Shaela Kruskie was "definitely disappointed" with the way she performed at the state cross-country meet last year, so she took steps to make sure it didn't happen again.
Plus, she got an assist from the weather Saturday as the temperature hovered around 60 degrees during her race.
"I thought the temperature was really good," Kruskie said. "It definitely helped me because last year at this time it was really hot. I think that's part of the reason I didn't do so well last year."
Kruskie placed ninth overall in Class 2A, finishing the course in 19 minutes, 48 seconds.
"My goal was top 10, and I achieved that, so I'm pretty proud of myself," Kruskie said.
Kruskie was one of three Valley sophomores — joining her were Danville's Victoria Bartholomew and Southern Columbia's Kate Moncavage — to earn individual state medals in the girls race.
"It was a lot of fun," Bartholomew said. "It was great. It was something, I don't know. I'm speechless with how it turned out. I was going for top 25, and I got 14th, so it was great."
Bartholomew placed 14th overall (19:58) in Class 2A, leading the Ironmen to a fourth-place finish as a team.
"We're really happy," Bartholomew said. "We beat a lot of teams that we didn't beat earlier in the year, so that showed we really improved as a team.
"From our first through fifth, we cut that time down a lot from the beginning of the season, so that was good grouping."
Moncavage placed seventh in Class A, finishing in 20:14.
Kruskie said she worked a lot over the summer, running hills and perfecting her form to prepare for her sophomore season.
"I just wanted to get better and show people that I can actually run fast," Kruskie said.
She also made a sacrifice, and stopped playing soccer to focus solely on cross-country during the fall.
"I got more training than last year," Kruskie said. "Last year, I would have to choose days that I did training and days that I played soccer. This year, it definitely helped with having practice every day."
Kruskie said she benefited from competing at states last year, and that played into her strategy early.
"It was just to get out hard and fast," Kruskie said. "I knew the first 100 yards would be really fast, so I knew I had to get out before that turn and not get cut off."
Kruskie also found herself in a different position than most of her races this season — following other runners.
"I just tried to stay with the girls who were in front of me and run behind them," Kruskie said. "Then I tried to make my move at the end. I had a good kick at the end, and I passed a girl.
"I'm just lasered in on the back of the girls in front of me. I tell myself with every step to get closer to them, as close as I can, and just keep going."
Bartholomew also competed at states as a freshman, and agreed that the experience helped.
"I focused on when I should surge, when I should push it up the hill, and you've got to fly down the hills in order to move up in spaces," she said.
Also for the Ironmen, Coyla Bartholomew placed 27th overall, and Hannah Bartholomew was 69th. Coyla Bartholomew earned an individual state medal last, giving two of three sisters individual cross-country medals.
"All three, hopefully, are going to get top-25 medals (next year)," Victoria Bartholomew said with a laugh. "Hopefully, we'll place top two as a team, too."
Alivia Shen (105th overall) and Abril Xu (182nd overall) also scored for the Ironmen, who finished with 173 points, 13 behind Villa Marian. Montour won with 84 points.
Lewisburg finished ninth as a team with 243 points.
Maggie Daly was 89th overall to lead the Green Dragons. Alanna Jacob (96th overall), Olivia Beattie (97th overall), Grace Evans (109th overall) and Kyra Binney (192nd overall) also scored.
Warrior Run junior Sage Dunkleberger was 39th overall in the field 252 Class 2A runners. Shikellamy had a pair of runners complete the race near each other — junior Bri Hennett was 49th, senior Alyssa Keeley placed 51st.
Midd-West senior Lydia Bowersox was 82nd, and Shamokin freshman Kamryn Kramer was 150th.
Joining Moncavage in the Class A race were teammates Heather Cecco (76th) and Hailey Conner (110th) out of 251 runners.
PIAA CLASS 2A CROSS-COUNTRY
TEAM STANDINGS
(Top 10)
1. Montour 84; 2. Central Cambria 97; 3. Villa Maria 160; 4. Danville 173; 5. Chartiers Valley 187; 6. Wyomissing 220; 7. Beaver Area 231; 8. Blue Mountain 234; 9. Lewisburg 243; 10. Corry Area 270.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(Top 10 and Valley finishers)
1. Olivia Haas (Blue Mountain) 18:20; 2. Jolena Quarzo (Brownsville) 18:50; 3. Harley Kletz (Montour) 19:09; 4. Hope Trimmer (Uniontown) 19:27; 5. Sydney Bayle (General McLane) 19:41; 6. Gianna Cagliola (Pope John Paul II) 19:45; 7. Sarah Pezzino (Pen Argyl) 19:45; 8. Maizy Aikey (Bloomsburg) 19:45; 9. Shaela Kruskie (Selinsgrove) 19:48; 10. Lakyn Schaltenbrand (Montour) 19:49; 14. Victoria Bartholomew (Danville) 19:58; 27. Coyla Bartholomew (Danville) 20:16; 39. Sage Dunkleberger (Warrior Run) 20:40; 49. Bri Hennett (Shikellamy) 20:51; 51. Alyssa Keeley (Shikellamy) 20:55; 69. Hannah Bartholomew (Danville) 21:14; 82. Lydia Bowersox (Midd-West) 21:25; 89. Maggie Daly (Lewisburg) 21:32; 96. Alanna Jacob (Lewisburg) 21:37; 97. Olivia Beattie (Lewisburg) 21:37; 105. Alivia Shen (Danville) 21:45; 109. Grace Evans (Lewisburg) 21:48; 150. Kamryn Kramer (Shamokin) 22:21; 182. Abril Xu (Danville) 23:07; 192. Kyra Binney (Lewisburg) 23:31; 195. Samantha Wakeman (Lewisburg) 23:41; 196. Gianna Harvey (Danville) 23:50; 199. Jenna Binney (Lewisburg) 23:53; 202. Jedda Levy (Danville) 23:58.