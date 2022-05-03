SELINSGROVE — Shaela Kruskie won two events, and the Selinsgrove girls remained undefeated in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Tuesday.
Kruskie won the 1,600 and 3,200 for the Seals, who improves to 8-0 overall, 6-0 HAC-I. Selinsgrove has one league meet remaining — next Tuesday against Williamsport — and has clinched at least a tie for the division title.
Selinsgrove beat Mifflinburg, 90.5-59.5, and Jersey Shore, 109-41. Mifflinburg downed Jersey Shore, 88.5-61.5.
Selinsgrove's boys also rolled to a sweep. Logan Rodkey, Dylan Wagner and Max Maurer each won two events for the Seals (7-1, 5-1).
Rodkey won the 100 and 200. Wagner claimed both hurdles races, while Maurer won the shot put and the discus.
Girls
Selinsgrove 90.50, Mifflinburg 59.50
Selinsgrove 109, Jersey Shore 41
Mifflinburg 88.50, Jersey Shore 61.50
100: Carly Aument (S) 12.88; Maryrose Molina-Shuman (S); Abigail Corson (JS). 200: Avery Metzger (M) 28.09; Corson (JS); Anna Sick (JS) 400: Maryrose Molina-Shuman (S) 1:02.05; Abigail Corson (JS); Avery Metzger (M). 800: Emily Fry (S) 2:29.95; Taylor Beachy (M); Ella Shuck (M). 1,600: Shaela Kruskie (S) 5:20.70; Maria Darrup (M); Breia Mayes (S). 3,200: Kruskie (S), 5:20.7; Darrup (M); Ade Leason (S); 100 hurdles: Makayla Weber (M) 16.92; Abby Parise (S); Alyssa Varias (S). 300 hurdles: Makayla Weber (M) 47.36; Abby Parise (S); Devon Walker (JS). 400 relay: Jersey Shore (Devon Walker, Anna Sick, Averi Maihle, Abigail Corson) 51.81. 1,600 relay: Selinsgrove 4:21.12. 3,200 relay: Selinsgrove, 10:26.46; High jump: Marissa Allen (M) 4-10.00; Maddy Fertig (S); Peyton Dincher (JS). Pole vault: Katelyn Estep (S) 8-00.00; Cassidy McClintock (M); Nicole Gelnett (S). Long jump: Abby Parise (S) 15-08.75; Maryrose Molina-Shuman (S); Elizabeth Sheesley (M). Triple jump: Ella Shuck (M) 32-05.50; Ava Blair (S); Devon Walker (JS). Shot put: Bailee Stroup (JS) 30-03.50; Shakiya Stapleton (S); Cierra Adams (S). Discus: Emily Davis (S) 77-00; McKenna Parker (S); Alayna Davis (S). Javelin: Rachel Hartman (JS) 97-10; Madelyn Gerst (JS); McKenna Parker (S).
Boys
Selinsgrove 129, Mifflinburg 21
Selinsgrove 109 Jersey Shore 41
Jersey Shore 86, Mifflinburg 64
100: Logan Rodkey (S) 11.56; Nick Ritter (S); Nick Bellomo (JS). 200: Logan Rodkey (S) 23.34; Nick Ritter (S); Daniel Reimer (M). 400: Donovan Goundie (S), 52.26; Nathan Horn (JS); Zach Kendall (JS); 800: Raidan Francis (JS) 2:06.82; Jarrett Lee (S); Peyton Welshans (JS). 1,600: Raidan Francis (JS) 4:41.10; Collin Dreese (M); Derick Blair (S). 3,200: Derick Blair (S) 10:44.37; Zachary Wentz (S); Gabriel Schaeffer (S). 110 hurdles: Dylan Wagner (S) 16.18; Xavier Lopez (S); Tate Sechrist (JS). 300 hurdles: Dylan Wagner (S) 41.44; Xavier Lopez (S); Brady Deivert (S). 400 relay: Selinsgrove (Xavier Lopez, Dylan Wagner, Nick Ritter, Logan Rodkey) 44.61. 1,600 relay: Selinsgrove (Jarrett Lee, Donovan Goundie, Logan Rodkey, Dylan Wagner) 3:33.17. 3,200 relay: Selinsgrove (Derick Blair, Jarrett Lee, Evan Dagle, Evan Pickering) 8:34.51. High jump: Carter Stackhouse (JS), 6-0; Michael Stebila (S); Lane Yoder (M); Pole vault: Stone Sechrist (JS) 12-06.00; Nick Bellomo (JS); Izaak Grodotzke (M). Long jump: Brandon Hile (S) 21-01.50; Nate Hackenberger (S); Carter Breed (M). Triple jump: Nate Hackenberger (S) 41-05.00; Carter Stackhouse (JS); Sheldan Price (S). Shot put: Max Maurer (S) 48-01.00; Colin Melhorn (S); Dominic Parise (S). Discus: Max Maurer (S) 150-08; Dominic Parise (S); Damian Catherman (S). Javelin: Peter Bellomo (JS) 162-03; Aiden Shay (S); Brandon Hile (S).