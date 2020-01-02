By Kurt Ritzman
For Bucknell, the men’s basketball season begins today.
“Wait,” I hear some of you saying. “Bucknell has already played about a dozen games.”
To those saying that, you’re right — technically.
The Bison have played 13 games and gone 4-9, which is not a pretty record.
However, in the grand scheme of things, those games don’t matter. At least the results don’t.
The real season — the Patriot League season — begins tonight when the Bison host Army.
I may be in the minority with my view of Bucknell’s season to date, and I can almost guarantee that coach Nathan Davis would not agree completely with that assessment.
Davis and the Bison certainly want to win every game they play. I’ll agree that would be better.
The goals for Bucknell are to win the Patriot League regular-season title, win the Patriot League tournament to make the NCAA Tournament, and then win the national championship.
Winning the national championship might be a stretch, but that’s the goal.
All of those things — despite the 4-9 record — are still in play for the Bison.
The only thing the first 13 games affect is Bucknell’s seeding if it lands in the NCAA Tournament.
I wrote a similar column to this one sitting in Sojka Pavilion in March 2018. That season Bucknell started 0-4 and was 4-7 before winning 21 of its last 23 games. I finished that column after Bucknell beat Colgate by 29 points in the Patriot League tournament final.
So that column had the benefit of hindsight, which this one does not.
Do I think Bucknell will go 16-2 in Patriot League play and dominate the tournament as it did two years ago? No, but I certainly think the Bison have a shot to again win the regular-season title, and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years.
The biggest thing that gives me pause from predicting a Bucknell return to the Big Dance is how good Colgate is this season. That doesn’t have anything to do with Bucknell.
The Raiders clinched the No. 1 spot in the Patriot League tournament last year, and beat the Bison in Hamilton, New York, for the title. Colgate (9-4) returned a lot from last year’s team, and has a road win over a pretty good Cincinnati team already this year.
I do feel comfortable in saying that Bucknell should finish in the top two of the Patriot League. The Bison don’t host Colgate until Feb. 26, which is the next-to-last Patriot League game of the season. I have that date circled on my calendar because I have a feeling a lot could hinge on that game.
So, why do I feel good about Bucknell? The simple answer is the Bison are still really good, but they have dealt with a lot of injuries during nonconference play.
Bruce Moore, Jimmy Sotos and Andrew Funk are the only three players to have started all 13 games. The other players who have started games this season have all missed some due to injury.
I saw Bucknell beat Hofstra by 15 points early this season without Avi Toomer, who has started 10 games. Hofstra is 11-4, including a win over UCLA.
The Bison also went into the Bryce Jordan Center and outplayed Penn State for most of the first half. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 21 by the Associated Press, and are a top-15 team by some metrics.
Would it have been nice for Bucknell to beat Penn State? Absolutely. Would winning more of their nonconference games have been good? Sure.
However, what really matters now is Patriot League play. That’s a clean slate for Bison until they take the court against Army tonight in Lewisburg.
