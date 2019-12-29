PHILADELPHIA — La Salle jumped out to a big early lead and defeated Bucknell 71-59 on Saturday afternoon at The Palestra in nonconference men’s basketball.
Jimmy Sotos scored 17 points, and Philadelphia native Andrew Funk added 10 for the Bison (4-9).
Jared Kimbrough scored 16 points, and Isiah Deas had 15 for La Salle (9-3), which won its fifth game in a row.
La Salle limited the Bison to 35.3 percent shooting, and forced 23 turnovers.
Bucknell closed the game on a positive note, holding La Salle to two field goals in the final 12 minutes while cutting a 23-point deficit down to 10. The Bison collected 11 steals from La Salle’s 16 turnovers, and outrebounded the Explorers 38-30. Bucknell also had a perfect day at the free-throw line, finishing 18-for-18. That is the fifth-most free throws without a miss in team history.
La Salle took control early. After a Funk driving layup tied the game at 4-4, the Explorers outscored the Bison 13-0 over the next seven minutes. Deas started the surge with a 3-pointer, and then La Salle followed with five straight layups to go up 17-4.
Bruce Moore ended the drought with a three-point play, and 3-pointers by Sotos and Avi Toomer helped the Bison get back within nine. Another 3-pointer by Deas sparked a 9-0 spurt that gave La Salle a 31-13 edge. The Explorers led 37-21 at halftime after neither team scored in the final 3:37 of the half.
La Salle pushed the margin up to 23 at 46-23 after a Scott Spencer four-point play 2:56 into the second half. Sotos was the catalyst in a 12-5 run over the next five minutes. He scored six quick points and made a nice pass to Paul Newman for a dunk and a foul.
The Bison trailed 64-42 with seven minutes to go, and went on a 9-0 run to close within 13. They had a chance to get even closer but turned the ball over, and David Beatty ended La Salle’s near-four-minute scoreless drought with a free throw. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Toomer and Walter Ellis made it a 10-point game at 69-59, but the Bison got no closer.
Moore and Funk shared game-high honors with eight rebounds apiece, and Funk added three steals. John Meeks had five points and three rebounds in his first career start.
Bucknell hosts Army on Thursday to open Patriot League play.
La Salle 71, Bucknell 59
Bucknell (4-9) 59
Meeks 2-8 0-0 5, Toomer 2-9 0-0 6, Funk 4-12 2-2 10, Sotos 5-9 6-6 17, B.Moore 2-6 3-3 7, Newman 1-2 3-3 5, Rice 1-4 2-2 4, Ellis 1-1 2-2 5, van der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 18-18 59.
La Salle (9-3) 71
Phiri 2-6 0-0 5, Deas 5-10 2-3 15, Hikim 2-2 1-2 5, Beatty 4-10 2-5 11, Ray 1-3 0-0 2, Spencer 1-5 1-1 4, Kimbrough 5-6 6-7 16, Croswell 4-5 2-5 10, Kenney 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 25-53 14-23 71.
Halftime: La Salle 37-21. 3-point goals: Bucknell 5-19 (Toomer 2-4, Ellis 1-1, Meeks 1-4, Sotos 1-4, Rice 0-1, B.Moore 0-2, Funk 0-3), La Salle 7-19 (Deas 3-6, Spencer 1-2, Beatty 1-3, Phiri 1-3, Kenney 1-5). Rebounds: Bucknell 32 (Funk 8, B.Moore 8), La Salle 27 (Phiri 5). Assists: Bucknell 7 (Sotos 4), La Salle 13 (Hikim 7). Total fouls: Bucknell 22, La Salle 21. Fouled out: B.Moore, Croswell. A: 2,558 (3,400).