Lewisburg and Selinsgrove faced each other in the last two District 4 boys lacrosse title games, with each program winning one.
The Green Dragons and Seals are likely the favorites to return to the title game, but Danville and Mifflinburg are hoping to change that as boys lacrosse returns to the Valley after the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lewisburg edged Selinsgrove 10-9 for the 2019 title in John Vaji’s first season as coach.
Vaji said the biggest thing for the Green Dragons early in the season was simply trying to figure things out after not playing for two seasons.
“We are a very inexperienced team,” Vaji said. “We have no seniors on the team, and several players we are counting on this year were really affected by losing out on last season. We are going to need players to develop throughout the season.”
Lewisburg does have 12 juniors on the roster, including a trio — Joey Martin, Matt Spaulding and Collin Starr — who were contributors as freshmen on the district title team.
“We will lean on them heavily for leadership, and to prepare our lesser experienced players for varsity play,” Vaji said. “I am very confident in our starting goaltender, junior Jimmy Bailey. Jimmy has worked hard since the end of the 2019 season to improve his goalie skills.”
Lewisburg defeated Bellefonte 9-4 in its opener, and has had a pair of games postponed since then.
Vaji also said the Green Dragons should have some depth on both ends of the field, which Mifflinburg coach Chris Darrup said might be a problem for his Wildcats.
That was especially true in Mifflinburg’s 17-3 loss to Selinsgrove. The Seals led the Wildcats 3-1 after the first quarter before pulling away.
Mifflinburg also dropped an early-season contest to the Ironmen. John Darrup has three goals, and Blake Shemory scored a pair so far this season for the Wildcats, and coach Darrup said those two, along with Lawson Gramly and Caleb Post, were one of the strengths of the team.
“Our strength should be our senior leadership,” coach Darrup said. “I’m looking forward to improved goalkeeping from years past, as Eli Brouse has been working hard.”
After a season-opening loss to Wyoming Seminary, Selinsgrove has won a pair of games by a combined score of 32-8. The Seals are the most experienced team in District 4 this season with nine seniors and four juniors.
The Ironmen, who are looking to break through after losing in the district semifinals each of the last two seasons, defeated Mifflinburg in their season opener.
BOYS LACROSSE
(Valley capsules)
Danville
Coach: Matt Gerdy
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Declan Aikens, so.; Seth Boell, fr.; Jordon Chambers, jr.; Aaryan Chopra, sr.; Gavin Crumb, jr.; Zachary Curry, so.; Kevin Dempsey, sr.; Alexander Derr, so.; Jaydon Diven, sr.; Jonathan Dunkle, so.; Conner Fitzgerald, fr.; Jax Foresman, jr.; Nickolas Frantz, so.; Jakob Hanna, jr.; Carter Heath, fr.; Andrew Parker, jr.; Gabriel Petrus, fr.; Ryan Prall, fr.; Joe Shipe, fr.; Ty Stauffer, so.; Eli Strausser, jr.; Kyle Vanden Heuval, so.; Talon Walton, fr.
Lewisburg
Coach: John Vaji
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Matthew Spaulding, M/A, jr.; Collin Starr, M/A, jr.; Mason Fassero, A/M, so.; Owen Rash, A, fr.; Derek Gessner, M/A, so.; Alex Koontz, A/M, jr.; Rowen Martin, A/M, jr.; Matt Reish, M/A, so.; Evan Gilger, A, jr.; Eric Gilger, A/M, jr.; Hamzah Abou-Eid, D, so.; Jimmy Bailey, G, jr.; James VanLone, A, fr.; Gavin Keiser, LSM/D, jr.; Braden Davis, M/A, jr.; Hagun Persun, D, so.; Ben Bailey, M/A, fr.; Joey Martin, LSM, jr.; Owen Ordonez, D, jr.; Gavin Schwartz, M/A/LSM, so.; Jack Kilbride, D/LSM, so.; Doral Pilling, A, jr.; Ricky Torres, A, so.; Evan Aikey, D, so.; Mitchell Malusis, A/M, so.; Dan Leao, G, fr.
Mifflinburg
Coach: Chris Darrup
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Noah Rodichok, A, so.; Lyndon Miller, A, fr.; Jacob Stine, D, so.; Brady Wohlheiter, M, so.; Elijah Brouse, G, so.; Austin Snyder, A, jr.; Kolby Roush, M, jr.; Nick Osborne, M, jr.; Blake Shemory, M, sr.; Caleb Post, M, sr.; John Darrup, M, sr.; Carter Loss, M, so.; Mason Stafford, D, so.; Lawson Gramly, D, sr.; Jon Melendez, D, so.
Selinsgrove
Coach: Tom Garlock
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Cameron Fogarty, sr.; Jake Keeney, fr.; Mason Beaver, sr.; Joey Hoover, sr.; Zack Rusesky, jr.; Travis Meckley, sr.; Theo Feiler, jr.; Joshua Pontius, sr.; Kevin Gearhart, jr.; Parker Helsel, fr.; Ryan Moyer, sr.; Garrett Howell, jr.; Dominic Cecco, sr.; Jonah Erb, so.; Logan Othoudt, so.; Kenton Briggs, so.; Collin Yetter, sr.; Isaac Botts, so.; Ty Ritter, so.; Aaron Rothermel, jr.; Alexander Ourique, so.; Andrew Sassaman, fr.; Caden Baer, fr.; Wyatt Steenburg, so.; Vance Metzger, sr.; Rusty Landis, so.; Valentino Barillaro, so.; Trent Alba, so.; Austin Fanelli, so.; Dylan Arnold, so.; Noah Musser, so.