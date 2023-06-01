The Daily Item
A Danville-Selinsgrove doubleheader at Ironmen Stadium tonight will determine which District 4 lacrosse team will claim District 4 gold, and advance to next week’s PIAA tournament.
Danville’s girls (15-4) are looking for their third consecutive title and their eighth in 10 years. The Ironmen have beaten the Seals by a combined score of 34-6 in two meetings this year. On the boys’ side, Selinsgrove is in search of its first title since 2018, and to erase the memories of three title-game losses in a row when it meets the Ironmen.
The girls game starts at 6 p.m. at Ironmen Stadium tonight, followed by the boys scheduled for 7:30. The winners open the state tournament Tuesday.
The boys’ champion will play the District 3 runnerup Cocalico — while the girls’ winner will also play the D3 runner-up, Hershey
Danville’s girls swept through the league unbeaten at 10-0 and have rarely been tested locally. In two wins this season over the Seals, the Ironmen have won 20-1 and 14-5. Danville blanked Midd-West in the semifinal a week ago, while Selinsgrove (6-8) outlasted Lewisburg, 13-11, in the semifinal behind five goals and two assists from Ella McGlaughlin.
The Ironmen have 10 starters from a team that beat Selinsgrove 22-11 in last year’s final, including 100-point scorer Lucy Pickle, who scored six times in the semifinal.
On the boys side, Selinsgrove (15-4) and Danville (14-3) split two regular season games, each winning on their home field. The Seals have closed with a flourish, routing three-time district champion Lewisburg in the semifinals, 13-2, after closing out the regular season with a 10-5 win over the Ironmen. Selinsgrove has won 11 of 12 games since back-to-back losses in early April.
The Seals have lost the last three finals and now face the upstart Ironmen, who overpowered Bellefonte in the semifinals. Before the playoff win, Danville had dropped two straight after winning 11 in a row.
Selinsgrove has four players with at least 30 goals this year, led by junior Jacob Keeney, who has team-highs in goals (45) and assists (30). Valentino Barillaro has 37 goals and 21 assists. Junior Andrew Sassaman has won nearly 74 percent of his faceoffs.
The Ironmen, who were shut down in the regular-season finale against the Seals, have four players with at least 40 goals. Senior Ty Brown-Stauffer leads the area with 54 goals and has another two dozen assists. Kyle Vanden Heuvel has 32 goals and 33 assists and has won 68.5 percent of faceoffs.