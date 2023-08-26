MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian dominated the second-half of the championship game, netting four goals to beat Wyalusing, 6-3, in the championship game of the Meadowbrook Christian Kickoff Tournament on Saturday.
The Lions (2-0) led 2-1 at halftime, when Kat Bennage and Kailey Devlin — off an assisted from Madeline Osman each scored to push the lead to 4-1.
Osman and Audrey Millett each scored a goal, while Osman finished two two assists, and Millett had one helper. Hannah Millett and Madelyn Fasnacht also scored for the Lions.
Emma Georga had eight saves in net for Meadowbrook Christian.
Meadowbrook Kickoff Tournament Championship Game
Meadowbrook Christian 6, Wyalusing 3
First half
MC - Hannah Millett, 30:00; MC - Madelyn Fasnacht (Audrey Millett), 21:23; W - Addisyn Bly, 13:52.
Second half
MC - Kat Bennage, 24:40; MC - Kailey Devlin (Madeline Osman), 17:14; W - Olivia Haley, 7:07; MC - Osman, 3:56; MC - A.Millett (Osman), 3:11; W - Haley, 2:36.
Shots: MC 16-11. Corners: MC 9-3. Saves: Wyalusing 11 (Sophia Alvarez); Meadowbrook Christian 8 (Emma George).