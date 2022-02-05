EASTON — Neal Quinn’s tiebreaking layup with 2.3 seconds left gave Lafayette a 74-72 overtime victory over Bucknell on Saturday in Patriot League men's basketball.
Bison senior Andrew Funk recorded his first career double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and he tied the game with a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime, only for the Leopards to win it on the final possession.
Andre Screen tallied 18 points on 9-for-10 shooting, and Malachi Rhodes added a career-high 12 points off the bench for Bucknell (5-19, 2-10).
The Bison were hampered by turnovers in the first half and uncharacteristically poor free-throw shooting in the second.
The Bison came into the game ranked ninth nationally in team free-throw shooting but missed nine of their first 10 in the second half. Xander Rice did come up clutch, however, when he made all three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with 9.5 seconds left in regulation. Bucknell finished with a defensive stop and forced overtime in a 67-67 tie.
The teams combined to miss their first seven shots of the overtime period before C.J. Fulton came up big for Lafayette (7-14, 4-6).
Fulton made two layups surrounding a Funk bucket to give Lafayette a 72-69 lead. Funk curled off a screen and swished a tying 3-pointer with 31 seconds to go. The Leopards called timeout, then Fulton drove down the right alley and slipped a pass to the 7-foot Quinn for a clean layup. Funk’s halfcourt attempt was off the mark at the buzzer.
Quinn paced Lafayette with 19 points and nine rebounds. Jon Brantley scored 16 off the bench, including four second-half 3-pointers. Fulton finished with 15 points, and Kyle Jenkins had eight points and 12 rebounds.
Neither team led by more than one possession in the first half until Lafayette used a 13-4 run to flip a 20-18 deficit into a 31-24. After a put-back and a free throw from Rhodes, the Leopards scored four straight and took their largest lead of the half at 35-27.
Bucknell pitched a shutout for the final 1:54, however, and a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer from Funk made it a three-point game at intermission.
Bucknell extended that run with a great start to the second half. Six points from Screen and 3-pointers by Elvin Edmonds IV and Jake van der Heijden keyed a 12-2 run, and the Bison led 44-37 after Screen’s driving layup.
Later in the half, back-to-back jumpers by Funk gave Bucknell its largest lead of nine points at 51-42 with 10:36 to go. Lafayette was just 3-for-25 from downtown at that point, but Brantley hit a 3 from the left corner, and then Fulton stole the inbounds pass and laid it in for five quick points.
Screen hit a runner in the paint for a 64-60 lead, but Lafayette scored the next seven points before Rice's free throws.
Funk, the Patriot League’s second-leading scorer, recorded his 10th 20-point game of the season. He now has 1,097 career points and moved past Chris Seneca, John Griffin and Brian Anderson into 34th place on Bucknell’s all-time scoring list.
Lafayette 74, Bucknell 72, OT
Bucknell (5-19, 2-10) 72
Andrew Funk 8-23 2-4 20, Andre Screen 9-10 0-2 18, Xander Rice 1-10 3-3 6, Jake van der Heijden 2-5 0-0 6, Elvin Edmonds IV 2-5 0-0 5, Malachi Rhodes 4-5 3-10 12, Josh Adoh 1-1 0-0 3, Ian Motta 1-3 0-0 2, Alex Timmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Bascoe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 8-19 72.
Lafayette (7-14, 4-6) 74
Neal Quinn 6-13 7-7 19, CJ Fulton 6-10 2-2 15, Kyle Jenkins 3-8 1-2 8, Tyrone Perry 3-10 1-1 7, Leo O'Boyle 1-11 1-2 3, Jon Brantley 6-11 4-9 16, Eric Sondberg 1-3 0-0 3, Chris Rubayo 1-1 1-2 3, Tomas Verbinskis 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-70 13-16 74.
Halftime: Lafayette 35-32. End of regulation: Tied 67-67. 3-point goals: Bucknell 8-20 (van der Heijden 2-4, Funk 2-9, Rhodes 1-1, Adoh 1-1, Rice 1-2, Edmonds 1-2, Motta 0-1); Lafayette 7-35 (Brantley 4-9, Sondberg 1-3, Fulton 1-4, Jenkins 1-4, Verbinskis 0-2, Perry 0-5, O'Boyle 0-8). Rebounds: Bucknell 45 (Funk 11); Lafayette 37 (Jenkins 12). Assists: Bucknell 15 (three tied with 3); Lafayette 18 (Perry 4). Blocked shots: Bucknell 1 (Rhodes); Lafayette 2 (Perry, Rubayo). Steals: Bucknell 4 (Rhodes 2); Lafayette 10 (three tied with 2). Turnovers: Bucknell 12; Lafayette 5. Total fouls: Bucknell 18; Lafayette 13. Fouled out: Rhodes. Technical fouls: Quinn. A: 1,667.