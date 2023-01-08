EASTON — T.J. Berger scored all five of his points in overtime, and Lafayette overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat visiting Bucknell, 74-67, on Sunday in Patriot League men's basketball at the Kirby Sports Center.
The Bison led 60-49 with 11:29 to play in regulation, but they went 1-for-18 from the field the rest of the way, including overtime, to drop their sixth consecutive game.
Xander Rice tallied 18 points, and Alex Timmerman added 16 and nine rebounds for Bucknell, which fell to 7-10 overall and 0-4 in the Patriot League.
Lafayette's Leo O'Boyle scored 24 points to lead all scorers as the teams played their fourth straight overtime game, including all three meeting last season.
The Leopards (3-14, 1-3 PL) received nine points from O'Boyle in a 13-0 run that gave them a 62-60 lead with 5:48 to play in the second half. After an exchange of points, Jack Forrest hit a 3-pointer to end Bucknell's run of 10 straight misses and give the Bison a 65-64 lead with 3:54 left.
Bucknell held Lafayette to just one point over the last five minutes of regulation but couldn't take advantage. Josh Rivera, who had 18 points for Lafayette, split a pair at the line to tie it at 65 with 2:01 left. In the final two minutes, the Bison were called for a charge and had another turnover in the lane. Then Rice, one of the league's top free-throw shooters, had his front end of a 1-and-1 pop out with 26 seconds to play.
CJ Fulton's lefty shot in the lane was off the mark as regulation ended, but Lafayette scored the first six points in overtime to take control. Berger made a layup, and Rivera followed with a layup and a dunk to make it 71-65. The Bison were 0-for-6 from the field in OT and were outscored 9-2.
The Bison were shooting 60.5% from the field after Timmerman's layup gave them the 11-point lead, but the late drought dropped them to 42.9% for the game. Lafayette also shot 42.9% but the Leopards were 10-for-28 from 3-point range to offset a tough day at the foul line (10-of-21).
Lafayette took an early 15-8 lead after a Fulton 3-pointer, but the Bison outscored the Leopards 22-9 over the next nine minutes to jump in front. Forrest and Elvin Edmonds IV hit 3-pointers in that stretch, and two free throws by Timmerman made it a 30-24 game with 4:56 left in the half.
The Bison had a couple of chances to extend that six-point lead only to see Lafayette answer. After a missed front end of a 1-and-1, Bucknell lost Fulton in the corner in transition, and he swished the 3-pointer. Rice hit a trey for a 37-31 lead, and then, after a defensive stop, Forrest canned another transition 3 in the corner, but the bucket was waved off as Edmonds was called for a charging foul on the pass. O'Boyle quickly answered with a contested 3 for a six-point swing.
Noah Williamson's putback with five seconds left made it a six-point margin, but Fulton pulled up from about 35 feet for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 40-37 at halftime.
Williamson tallied eight points and six rebounds in 17 minutes, giving the Bison valuable first-half minutes after Timmerman picked up two early fouls.
Lafayette 74, Bucknell 67, OT
Bucknell (7-10) 67
Ruot Bijiek 1-3 0-0 3, Ian Motta 1-5 1-1 3, Alex Timmerman 6-9 4-4 16, Elvin Edmonds 2-6 1-2 6, Xander Rice 7-16 2-3 19, Jack Forrest 2-6 0-2 6, Noah Williamson 3-5 2-2 8, Josh Bascoe 0-1 0-1 0, Jake van der Heijden 2-4 0-0 4, Josh Fulton 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-56 12-17 67.
Lafayette (3-14) 74
Kyle Jenkins 3-7 2-5 8, Leo O'Boyle 8-11 3-4 24, Josh Rivera 8-15 2-4 18, T.J. Berger 1-9 3-6 5, CJ Fulton 5-14 0-0 14, Ryan Pettit 0-0 0-0 0, Eric Sondberg 2-4 0-2 5, Devin Hines 0-1 0-0 0, Justin Vander Baan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 10-21 74.
Halftime: Bucknell 40-37. 3-Point Goals: Bucknell 7-24 (Rice 3-9, Forrest 2-5, Bijiek 1-3, Edmonds 1-3, Bascoe 0-1, van der Heijden 0-1, Motta 0-2), Lafayette 10-28 (O'Boyle 5-8, C.Fulton 4-10, Sondberg 1-2, Jenkins 0-3, Berger 0-5). Rebounds: Bucknell 36 (Timmerman 9), Lafayette 36 (Jenkins 14). Assists: Bucknell 11 (Bascoe 4), Lafayette 20 (C.Fulton 8). Steals: Bucknell 6 (Edmonds 3); Lafayette 9 (O'Boyle 3). Turnovers: Bucknell 18; Lafayette 13. Total Fouls: Bucknell 18, Lafayette 17. Fouled out: None. A: 1,696.