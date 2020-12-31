The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO — Becky Hammon became the first woman to direct an NBA team, taking over the San Antonio Spurs after coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in a 121-107 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.
James celebrated his 36th birthday with 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the Lakers’ third double-digit victory. The teams will compete the two-game set Friday night.
n Heat 119, Bucks 108
MIAMI — Miami engineered a 58-point turnaround against Milwaukee in 24 hours.
n Celtics 126, Grizzlies 107
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 18 of his 42 points in the second quarter, and Boston pulled away to its 10th straight victory over Memphis.
n Nets 135, Hawks 131
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving shook off three rough quarters to score 17 of his 25 points in the fourth, Kevin Durant had 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Brooklyn handed Atlanta its first loss.
n Hornets 118, Mavericks 99
DALLAS — LaMelo Ball scored 22 points, Miles Bridges had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Charlotte blew out Dallas in the Mavericks’ home opener.
Terry Rozier, who scored 18 points, hit a pair of 3-pointers early in a 14-0 run to start the second half, giving the Hornets a 25-point lead coming off their first win, over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Charlotte silenced Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, who are still without European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis as the 7-foot-3 Latvian recovers from knee surgery.