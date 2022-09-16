I’m not sure if I’m going out on a limb here, but I think Loyalsock coach Justin Van Fleet thinks there is a perception the Lancers tend to be a soft football team.
Maybe soft isn’t the right word. Finesse team is maybe a better descriptor, but the Lancers have gone a long way to dispel that over the last two seasons.
“I feel like the last couple of seasons, we could have pushed it a little further,” Van Fleet said. “So this offseason, we read those articles and listened to those people that doubted us. We were very insular as a program in the winter, and really took care of each other.”
Especially through the first three games of this year with Tyler Gee and Rian Glunk back, and seeing the performance junior Jaylen Andrew put together at Southern Columbia, the ingredients for an explosive spread offensive attack are right there.
But Van Fleet knows he has a special athlete in Davion Hill in the backfield. I spent most of the second half of last week’s win at Southern Columbia trying to convince a writer walking the sidelines next to me that football isn’t even Hill’s best sport. He believed Van Fleet after he told the reporter that the highlight of Hill’s basketball summer was dunking on Bronny (LeBron James’ son, who is in the class of 2023 as well).
Van Fleet said after the game that Hill and he are as close as any athlete he’s coached.
He said after the game, “He’s at my house all the time, playing Legos with my kid. It’s one of the closer relationships I’ve had in my career. He’s a great kid.”
It’s also a big part of what Van Fleet is trying to do at the suburban Williamsport school. A 2007 graduate of Susquehanna University, who played offensive line for Steve Briggs, points to Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth as something to build toward. Five years out of college, he was in charge of the Lancers’ program.
“I really want to build something like coach Roth over a long career. We are very similar in the fact we both were put in charge of programs when we were very young,” Van Fleet said. “He’s certainly been somebody I’ve used as a sounding board over the years.”
Van Fleet also learned two big lessons in his career that he is putting to use this season. One is the simple issue of trust. Van Fleet realizes that he doesn’t have to do everything for the Lancers to be successful.
“One of the things we’ve talked about is trust, and it’s one of the things that I miss as a coach sometimes. You have to trust your teammates to do their job,” Van Fleet said. “And I as a coach have to trust in my coordinators that they are going to do their job.
“The kids have to know, too, that if they make a mistake, we aren’t going to pull them off the field. We have to trust them to correct it, and they have to trust us to put them in the correct position.”
Van Fleet also said stopping to smell the roses so to speak is also a big thing he’s learned over the last 10 years as a coach.
“When I was younger, I didn’t really celebrate victories, I just paid attention to losses,” Van Fleet said. “That makes you a very depressed person. So we going to celebrate this one (last week’s win over Southern Columbia), and enjoy it until Monday’s preparations start for the next week.”
