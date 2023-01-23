DANVILLE — Loyalsock used a second-half rally to down Danville, 52-42, on Monday in a Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover game at the Whitey McCloskey Center.
Katie Ryder scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half for the Lancers, which trailed 25-23 at halftime.
Alaina Dadzie added 13 points and Izzy Dadzie added 10 points for Loyalsock (11-4), which snapped Bloomsburg's 11-game win streak with a 60-52 victory on Saturday night.
Loyalsock made 22 field goals, but Danville's defense limited them to just four in the second quarter.
The Ironmen (7-9) got balanced scoring from Lucy Pickle (four), Ella DeWald (three) and Maddie Sauers (three) to take advantage of the defense to take a halftime lead.
Danville made four 3-pointers in the first half in netting a two-point advantage.
DeWald finished with 11 points to lead the Ironmen, while Grave Everett finished with nine points, and Sauers finished with eight points.
Loyalsock 52, Danville 42
Loyalsock (11-4) 52
Natayah Abdul-Hakim 3 3-7 9; Julie Ellis 2 0-0 4; Anna Luxenberger 0 0-2 0; Katie Ryder 7 0-0 14; Chloe Kennedy 0 2-2 2; Izzy Dadzie 4 2-2 10; Alaina Dadzie 6 1-2 13. Totals 22 8-15 52.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Bella Mileto.
Danville (7-9) 42
Lucy Pickle 2 2-2 7; Grace Everett 4 1-2 9; Ella DeWald 4 2-6 11; Maddie Merrell 2 0-0 5; Maddie Sauers 3 0-0 8; Myleigh Sees 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 5-10 42.
3-point goals: Sauers 2, Pickle, DeWald, Merrell.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock;14;9;14;15 — 52
Danville;13;12;7;10 — 42
