HERSHEY — Mairan Haggerty knocked down 88 3-pointers this season, but all she and anyone around the Neshannock team remember are the ones the Lancers missed last year in Hershey.
Neshannock slumped to a 5-for-35 clip from the 3-point line in its state championship loss to Mount Carmel a year ago. The Red Tornadoes’ Lauren Ayres harassed Haggerty into shooting 4-of-20 for a team-high 12 points in the game.
As a sophomore, those struggles affected other aspects of Haggerty’s game, and the chance to win a state crown slipped away.
So Southern Columbia’s state title chances seemed to get a boost when Haggerty’s first 3-point shot Friday was an air-ball — and a bad one — from the right wing.
However, Haggerty is a different player this season. How so?
“I grew 2 inches,” Haggerty joked after Neshannock beat the Tigers, 62-56, at the Giant Center.
There was more to the all-stater’s growth than the literal physical spurt that bumped her to 6-foot-1 for her junior season. The change was underscored when Haggerty struggled with her shot once again Friday — at least early — missing eight of her first 11 looks in the game.
“You can see the difference in her at the defensive end. She didn’t put her head down (this year),” Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said.
Though she was forced to settle for nine points on 3-of-11 shooting in the first half, Haggerty had four rebounds and, maybe more importantly, added half of her game-high six blocked shots against Southern’s bigs inside. Later, she saw Loren Gehret drive to the bucket for three consecutive layups in the middle of the third quarter, cutting the Tigers’ deficit to six. The next time Gehret attacked the hoop, Haggerty sent her shot into the visitors’ bench. The Lancers closed the quarter with an 8-3 run.
“My blocks are motivational for the team. It really sparks us,” she said. “It gets us hype, and that’s what we need.”
Haggerty knocked down all four of her second-half shots, including a pair of 3-pointers. She then clinched the victory after Southern Columbia rallied from 14 points down with 4:39 left down to within five at the 2:13 mark. Haggerty made four straight foul shots in the final minute to keep the Tigers at bay.
Haggerty said one of the big factors in her performance was the Lancers’ history with the Giant Center.
“We got here this morning, and walked out on the court and looked around,” Haggerty said. “It was familiar, and we knew what to expect.”
Neshannock made three times as many 3-pointers as Southern Columbia, shooting 43% (9-for-21) to the Tigers’ 23% (3-of-13). Seniors Megan Pallerino and Addi Watts each hit a pair, while junior Aaralyn Nogay also drilled two.
“Their outside game — we knew they had one, unfortunately we just couldn’t get out (to defend) in time,” said Southern Columbia senior Summer Tillett. “They had a quick release, and we just couldn’t stop it.”