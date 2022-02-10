Susquehanna has opened the football season with its Stagg Hat rivalry nonconference game against Lycoming each season since 2014.
That will no longer be the case in 2023 — at least the nonconference part. The Landmark Conference announced Thursday that Lycoming and Wilkes will join the conference in the summer of 2023, and that the conference will add football as a sponsored sport. Lycoming and Wilkes are currently in the Middle Atlantic Conference.
“We are pleased to welcome Wilkes and Lycoming into the Landmark Conference, and we are excited to help build a new football conference,” said Susquehanna President Jonathan D. Green.
Susquehanna, Wilkes, Lycoming, Catholic, Juniata and Moravian will be the six schools playing football in the Landmark.
“Adding football is significant,” Susquehanna Director of Athletics Sharief Hashim said. “We’re not Division I, so when you talk about adding football to the conference it’s not the same type of revenue. But what it really does is it helps bring all our athletics together into the Landmark Conference.”
That point was echoed by Juniata freshman running back Hunter Wolfley, a Midd-West graduate.
“It’s cool; every other sport except men’s volleyball is in the Landmark,” Wolfley said. “There’s only going to be six teams, but that’s enough for bowl games and stuff like that.”
Hashim said in his opinion, the expansion to 10 teams for most sports was even more impactful than adding football.
“The Landmark Conference has an excellent academic brand and athletic brand,” Hashim said. “I think that’s the value in expansion.”
Landmark Conference Commissioner Katie Boldvich added: “The additions of Lycoming College and Wilkes University builds on the already strong Landmark brand while also creating new competitive opportunities and strategic goals for the league.”
Mavin James, a sophomore on the Lycoming men’s basketball team and a Danville graduate, said he was excited about the move.
“I think it’s good for us,” he said. “It will give us a chance to play new teams, which is big. Plus we’ll get the opportunity to play Susquehanna twice a year in meaningful games.
“Plus I was told the Landmark is primarily liberal arts schools like Lycoming is, so it will be good to play schools that are in similar situations to us.”
One benefit for Valley fans will be the increased competition between Susquehanna and Lycoming.
“It’s very exciting. Of course, I’m aware of the rivalry history between the two schools,” Hashim said. “Still being somewhat new to the university, I’m gearing up for it. I think of Juniata and Scranton, and so many other rivalries that we have, but I know our fans and their fans are looking forward to it.
“There’s already been a little talk on social media.”
James said there was already a local rivalry between the schools, and being in the same conference would likely add to that.
Adding the Warriors to the conference gives another game close to the Valley for players such as Wolfley — who rushed for 547 yards in eight games for the Eagles — or Wilkes linebacker Nick Troutman, a Mount Carmel graduate.
“Lyco actually tried to recruit me, too, so it’s going to be cool to go up there and play,” Wolfley said. “Plus it’s close to home. It’s going to be really great to play those teams.”
Troutman said he was also looking forward to competing close to home.
“I’m pretty sure I played a high school football game at their stadium, and I’ve competed in track meets there,” Troutman said. “It’s only about a half-hour from home, so that’s cool.”
Troutman also pointed out that there are some people in the Colonels program who are anxious to get another shot at Susquehanna after the River Hawks defeated them 88-24 in a MAC-Centennial Bowl game in 2019, when Troutman was a senior in high school.
For now, Troutman said the focus was on the last season in the MAC.
“There’s been talk about it for a little bit, so I knew there was a possibility it could happen,” Troutman said. “We heard (Thursday) at lifting officially, but everything stays the same. We’re still in the MAC for the season coming up, and winning the MAC title is always the No. 1 goal. With leaving, we do want to leave on a high note.
“We are looking forward to when the conference change does come.”
One downside is that the River Hawks will no longer be competing directly with Muhlenberg and Johns Hopkins for football supremacy.
“We look forward to competing in the Centennial Conference this upcoming fall for our final season, and will miss the relationships we have built with those schools since 2010,” Susquehanna football coach Tom Perkovich said. “Personally, I have coached in the conference all but one year since 2003, so this will be a big change.”
The River Hawks went 50-49 in the Centennial Conference for football over the 10 seasons as members, as the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. Susquehanna was 15-3 the last two seasons, has four straight six-plus win seasons in conference play, and has earned a 4-0 record in the Centennial-MAC Bowl series.
“Susquehanna football brought a lot of value to the Centennial Conference,” Hashim said. “From a student-athletes’ perspective, I’m not sure they’ll be affected by switching conferences. They just want to compete, and they want to win.”
The last addition to the league was Elizabethtown in 2014. With the move to 10 members, there are still decisions to be made and the league said it will work on the logistical concerns in the coming months.
Wolfley said the logistics were on his mind when his coaches told some team members about the change at lunch Thursday.
“One of my first questions was: Who are we going to play other than them?” Wolfley said, noting there would only be five conference games. “We’ll probably still play some Centennial schools. They’re super-good competition, and it’s good to play schools like that. We’ll probably still play Grove City, which was our only nonconference game this year.
“We’re actually having a meeting (today) to talk about the change.”
The unknowns have not dampened the excitement, however.
“This move is definitely a positive for us,” Hashim said. “It’s not only a positive in terms of competition, but I think it will be for the student-athlete experience, as well.
“I’m definitely looking forward to it.”