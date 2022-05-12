The Daily Item
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Empire 8 Conference and Landmark Conference have announced a football scheduling agreement for the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the potential of renewal in future seasons.
This alliance will see members of both conferences fill vacancies within their respective schedules with nonconference opponents, with each institution playing two contests (one home, one away) against opponents from the other conference.
“We are excited to partner with the Landmark Conference for this scheduling agreement,” said Empire 8 Commissioner Chuck Mitrano. “This collaboration will provide quality competition and enhance the student-athlete experience with like-minded institutions.”
The conferences focused on geography, and competitive balance when planning the matchups. With both leagues boasting seven members each, an alliance between the two conferences was a great fit for all 14 institutions.
“This is an exciting opportunity as the Landmark Conference aims to build its brand and reputation on the gridiron,” Commissioner Katie Boldvich said. “I am thankful for the collaboration from the Empire 8, and am thrilled for our football institutions to have the opportunity to play these quality institutions and programs. Expanding our geographic footprint north will help form new rivalries and create excellent opportunities for our student-athletes as they will get to see new campus communities, facilities and programs. This is a truly unique opportunity for our Landmark football student-athletes.”
Empire 8 football-playing institutions include Alfred University (Alfred, N.Y.), SUNY Brockport (Brockport, N.Y.), SUNY Cortland (Cortland, N.Y.), Hartwick College (Oneonta, N.Y.), SUNY Morrisville (Morrisville, N.Y.), St. John Fisher College (Rochester, N.Y.) and Utica University (Utica, N.Y.). SUNY Cortland won the 2021 Empire 8 Championship and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III Football Championship, finishing the season with an 11-1 record. The Red Dragons were ranked 12th and 16th, respectively in the final 2021 AFCA and D3football.com national polls.
The Landmark Conference announced the addition of Lycoming College and Wilkes University as full members of the conference beginning with the 2023-24 academic year in February 2022. The league also announced the addition of football as a conference-sponsored sport beginning in the fall of 2023. Keystone College was added as an affiliate member for football on April 1, bringing the Landmark to seven football-playing members.
Landmark football-playing institutions include Catholic University (Washington, D.C.), Juniata College (Huntingdon), Keystone College (La Plume), Lycoming College (Williamsport), Moravian University (Bethlehem), Susquehanna University (Selinsgrove) and Wilkes University (Wilkes-Barre).