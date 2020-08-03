Landmark's decision hits local grads

Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.