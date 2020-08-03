Landmark's decision hits local grads

Hope Woolway tried to prepare herself for the possibility that she might not be able to play her senior season of field hockey at Susquehanna.
However, when the Landmark Conference announced Friday that all league contests would be postponed until at least January, the news still came as a blow to the Lewisburg graduate.
“When I heard the news my heart sank,” Woolway said. “I love playing the game and competing, but what made it even worse was that I wouldn’t be able to play with my teammates who I consider family. They have been there for me on and off the field.”
The Landmark Conference said, as of right now, the plan was to play fall sports in the spring. Woolway said the River Hawk field hockey team has stayed close, despite not being able to be together.
“During (the pandemic) — even when we couldn’t be together — we were always talking to each other and motivating each other to be keep our heads up,” Woolway said. “We all would hold each other accountable with training for the season, so I know that even if our season is postponed to the spring, (Susquehanna) will be ready to play.”
Unfortunately for the River Hawks, they will likely have to play without Woolway in the spring.
Woolway is an education major, and she is scheduled to be student-teaching during the spring semester.
Susquehanna Director of Athletics Sharief Hashim said the attitudes of those he’s encountered on campus during his first month on the job give him hope for the future.
“My introduction to the Susquehanna campus community has provided a perspective that excites me greatly,” Hashim said. “Many staff and faculty have shared insight and examples of SU student-athletes exhibiting great resilience, intelligence and togetherness, both on the playing surface and in the classroom.”
Elsewhere in the conference, Juniata rising sophomore Kalee Rothermel said she was hopeful of playing field hockey in the spring after logging five starts last year. Both Rothermel and Woolway said they were looking forward to at least participating in fall practices, if that is permitted.
Rothermel, a Selinsgrove graduate, said she understood the conference’s caution.
“It’s disappointing that we won’t be able to have a fall season,” she said. “However, I understand with the current situation it is important to keep everyone’s health and safety as the No. 1 priority.”