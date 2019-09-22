Lanigan takes 1st at Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE — Darrell Lanigan won the World of Outlaw Late Models race Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway.
“We love coming up here and running this place,” Lanigan said. “It’s big and fast and you can run wherever you want. The track crew did a great job. We’ve been fast lately, and I really hate to see the season come to a close.”
Lanigan started the feature on the pole and rocketed into the lead over Brandon Sheppard, Ricky Weiss, Dennis Erb and Chase Junghans.
Halfway through the race, Shane Clanton started to show some speed, dispatched Greg Satterlee and moved into fifth. Two laps later he was fourth.
Boom Briggs rolled to a stop on lap 33 and the caution was displayed once again wiping out a 2.25 second lead for Lanigan.
Lap 37 saw another caution as Mason Ziegler slowed, and Coleby Frye slammed into the second-turn wall.
Lanigan had no trouble holding the lead after the restart and went on to take the checkered flag .656 seconds in front of Weiss, Sheppard, Clanton and Satterlee.
Jeff Rine, in 10th, was the highest-finishing Central Pennsylvania regular.
Andrew Yoder won his second race at the speedway in limited late model race.
Brad McGinness took a wild flip off of turn two at the start of the limited late model feature. The car cartwheeled down the track with parts flying and a tire rolling down the infield.
Safety equipment saved the driver from an injury.
A three-wide race for the lead went to Devin Hart followed by Andrew Yoder, Danny Snyder, Matt Cochran.
Another turn two melee slowed the race on the second lap.
Yoder, running the bottom of the speedway, slid up even with Hart and nosed by him on the fifth lap. Meanwhile, Cochran and Shaun Miller moved up to third and fourth.
Kenny Yoder spun in turn two, bringing out the yellow flag again on lap seven.
Andrew Yoder ran the rest of the distance unchallenged winning his 11th overall race.