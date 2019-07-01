The Associated Press
DETROIT — Nate Lashley walked toward the 18th green at Detroit Golf Club on the verge of winning his first PGA Tour title, thinking about the plane crash that killed his parents and girlfriend.
“It was surreal,” Lashley said Sunday after completing an unlikely wire-to-wire victory in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “I didn’t know what to think. There was a lot going through my mind.”
Lashley closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 25-under 263 and win by six shots, the margin he took into the day.
His parents and girlfriend were killed in a plane crash 15 years ago. He dabbled in real estate after graduating from the University of Arizona, briefly quit playing professional golf several years ago and resumed playing in the PGA Tour’s minor leagues.
“Without my parents, I wouldn’t have started playing golf when I was little,” said Lashley, who began playing when he was 8.
Monday qualifier Doc Redman shot a 67 to finish second. Rory Sabbatini (68) and Wes Roach (68) were another stroke back.
U.S. Senior Open
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Steve Stricker made his U.S. Senior Open debut one for the record book.
Stricker birdied the opening hole and never was threatened on his way to a 1-under 69 for a six-shot victory. He finished at 19-under 261 on the Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame, breaking by three shots the U.S. Senior Open record set two years ago by Kenny Perry at Salem Country Club.
Jerry Kelly, who beat Stricker in a playoff last week in Wisconsin in the event Stricker hosts, shot a 69 and tied for second with defending champion David Toms, who had a 68.
The victory gets Stricker into the U.S. Open next year at Winged Foot, where he tied for sixth in the 2006 U.S. Open, a key moment in resurrecting his career.