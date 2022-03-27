Attention fellow anglers: The clock is ticking and April 2, Pennsylvania’s trout season opener, will be here in just a matter of days. Are you planning on joining the thousands of anglers in our area who will be participating in the great American bank yank? If so, it is time to prepare.
First on the check list would have to be do you have a fishing license and a trout stamp? Times a wasting my friends, and I’m sure the lines at the few locations that sell licenses are growing. Don’t like to stand in line? Then order online but do it now before you forget.
OK, you’ve got the license out of the way, what about line? Is your’s strong and up to the task of landing a large fish? If not, it’s time to replace it. Whether you re-spool your reels at home or have it done at the tackle shop, try to get out and make a few casts to be sure the line has been spooled properly and is ready to go. Nothing ruins a fishing trip faster than line that wants to snarl and tangle with every cast.
Will you be going alone or with others? Have you chosen a location? If you will be fishing with friends, it’s smart to check and make sure you’re all on the same page as to when and where to meet. Will your outing include breakfast or lunch? If so, knock out those plans now as to who is responsible for what. You don’t want five guys all bringing baked beans and no one thinking about the hot dogs and burgers.
Well, let’s see. Licenses are taken care of. Line has been checked. Food, time and place have all been thought about. What about bait? Trout can be taken on a huge number of both natural and artificial offerings. That list includes but certainly isn’t limited to nightcrawlers, red worms, meal worms, wax worms, butter worms, live minnows, salted minnows, salmon eggs, dough baits, hand-tied flies, jigs, spinners, spoons and small crank baits. My goodness, if you brought even half of this stuff, instead of a fishing vest or a tackle box you would need a wheelbarrow. Fortunately, just a few of the listed suggestions should be more than enough to tempt a fish or two.
What else should you consider? Terminal tackle like hooks, weights, floats and swivels will be needed. If you are planning on keeping your catch, a stringer, net bag, bucket or creel would be handy. It would also be a good idea to bring a landing net as some truly large fish have been released over the last few weeks.
Have room in your car or truck for a few more items? Oh, I know. It is beginning to sound more like an African safari than a one-day fishing trip, but a good hat and a pair of sunglasses will help you to spot more fish, increasing your odds of a good catch. Last on the list, but something I almost always take ,is a good camera. For me, fishing with friends and family is about making memories and there’s nothing like a few photos to bring back memories of time spent with folks I care about.
What is the most important part of opening day? No, it’s not landing the big one that all anglers covet. It’s not about taking a limit of trout either. It’s about getting outdoors, enjoying the fresh air and nature’s beauty and if possible, spending some time with friends and family. What better way than that to celebrate the coming of spring and all it has to offer?
Here’s wishing you tight lines and a great opening day.