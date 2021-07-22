The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Dansby Swanson hit his first career grand slam, Orlando Arcia added a solo shot, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Thursday night to inch closer in the NL East race.
Charlie Morton (9-4) allowed two earned runs over six innings and struck out eight in his latest strong start.
With the victory, the Braves — winners of the last three NL East titles — closed within four games of the idle New York Mets, and tied Philadelphia for second place at 47-48.
It came after the Braves arrived in Philadelphia early Thursday morning following a split-admission doubleheader at home against San Diego that began at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, and didn’t see the second game suspended due to rain until just after 10:30 p.m.
Cardinals 3, Cubs 2
ST. LOUIS — Kwang Hyun-Kim earned his fifth straight win on his 34th birthday, and St. Louis beat Chicago.
Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson homered as the Cardinals improved to a game over .500 at 49-48.
Kim (6-5) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in six innings. His last loss came in the second game of the doubleheader on June 20.
Padres 3, Marlins 2
MIAMI — Blake Snell allowed one run in six-plus innings, Jurickson Profar had two hits and two RBIs, and San Diego beat Miami.
The Padres left-hander scattered three hits, struck out eight and walked three in his longest outing since June 4, when he pitched seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets. Snell (4-3) had not gone past four innings in his two previous starts. He was lifted after allowing a leadoff double in the seventh inning to pinch-hitter Isan Díaz.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 5, Indians 4, 10 innings
CLEVELAND — Austin Meadows hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to cap Tampa Bay’s comeback in a win over the Cleveland.
Meadows’ one-out liner off Bryan Shaw (3-4) brought home Randy Arozarena, who began the 10th at second base.
Angels 3, Twins 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Jack Mayfield hit a three-run homer, and Andrew Heaney finished seven innings for his longest start of the season, leading Los Angeles past after the Twins traded away All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz.
Heaney (6-7) gave up just four hits, two walks and two runs with seven strikeouts, the left-hander’s most effective appearance in six weeks.
The Twins didn’t muster much more offense than that, with Cruz — their clubhouse leader and best hitter — now conspicuously missing from the lineup after a deal that sent the 41-year-old designated hitter to Tampa Bay. First baseman Miguel Sanó paid tribute by wearing his friend’s game pants. The Rays sent two prospects to Minnesota.
Tigers 7, Rangers 5
DETROIT — Eric Haase hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Detroit extended its winning streak to a season-best seven games with a four-game sweep of Texas.
Zack Short and Victor Reyes also homered for the Tigers.
Texas has lost nine straight.