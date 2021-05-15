The 75th-anniversary celebration of the Selinsgrove Speedway continued Saturday evening with the Late Model 46-lap feature to celebrate the year the track first raced.
Matt Cosner of Ridgely West Virginia made a last-minute decision to race, and collected the $5,046 first prize.
Devin Hart made a good season even better with a win in the limited late models and Jake Jones won back-to-back roadrunner features.
In the late model feature, Cosner used his pole position to lead the late models across the line ahead of Dan Stone, Brett Schadel, Hayes Mattern and Jeff Rine.
After a couple of caution flags, Cosner took a three-second lead, which was wiped out by a lap-11 caution.
While Cosner led, Max Blair, Colton Flinner and Rick Eckert picked their way forward. Blair claimed second as Stone slid high in turn four, Flinner followed into third.
Defending track champion Jeff Rine fought back through the field after being involved in an early race caution and slid under Flinner to take second on lap 24. Rine immediately started to close the gap on Cosner.
After another caution, Cosner was able to again pull to a sizeable lead, and won by 1.044 Seconds over Blair, Gene Knaub, Andrew Yoder and Schadel.
“I told my guys after the heat race, 'I don’t know if I can do this for 46 laps.'” Cosner said in victory lane. “We made a tough decision. We were going to go to Virginia Motor Speedway, and decided to come here at the last minute, and it paid off.
“I don’t think we made the right tire selection but it didn’t matter as long as I hit my marks. I tried down low but that didn’t work so I went back to the cushion.”
The win was Cosner’s first at the speedway.
Late Model heats were won by Blair, Flinner, Mike Lupfer and Rine. Danny Snyder won the B-main, and Cosner set fast time in time trials, 18.96 seconds.
Hart took the early lead in the limited late model race over Dalton Bilger, Andrew Yoder, Todd Snook and Travis Mease. Hart led flag-to-flag beating Yoder, Snook, Bilger and Mease.
“(Andrew) Yoder is tough here.” Hart said. “He’s tough everywhere, so its good to be able to beat him. We’ve really been able to put everything together this year, and it feels real good to get this win.”
Jared Fulkroad, Dalton Bilger and Devin Frey were Limited late Model heat victors.
Jones passed Nate Romig halfway through the Roadrunner feature to take his second win of the season. Smith Cope, Adam Campbell and Terry Kramer rounded out the top five.
Romig and Jones won the Roadrunner heats.
SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE SUMMARY - 15 May 2021
Super Late Models – 31 Entries
46-Lap A-Main: 1) 66C Matt Cosner 2) 111 Max Blair 3) 1 Gene Knaub 4) 2Y Andrew Yoder 5) 22 Brett Scahdel 6) 15 Scott Flickinger 7) 10 Dave Stamm 8) 48 Colton Flinner 9) 2J Jeff Rine 10) 0 Rick Eckert 11) 33K Kyle Knapp 12) 11 Jason Schmidt 13) 76 Andy Haus 14) 27 Jim Yoder 15) 2 Dan Stone 16) 17 Nick Dickson 17) 3 Tim Wilson 18) 24 Dylan Yoder 19) 121 Larry Neiderer 20) 06 Mike Lupfer 21) 9 Hayes Mattern 22) 4S Danny Snyder 23) 14 Tyler Horst 24) 14Z Dave Brouse 25) 63 Nathan Long 26) 61 Ken Trevitz
Heat Winners: Max Blair, Mike Lupfer, Colton Flinner, Jeff Rine
B-Main: Danny Snyder
Time Trials – 1) 66C Matt Cosner 18.960 2) 22 Brett Schadel 18.973 3) 2 Dan Stone 19.060 4) 9 Hayes Mattern 19.062 5) 111 Max Blair 19.157 6) 06 Mike Lupfer 19.215 7) 48 Colton Flinner 19.317 8) 2J Jeff Rine 19.370 9) 0 Rick Eckert 19.390 10) 33K Kyle Knapp 19.510 11) 24 Dylan Yoder 19.520 12) 171 Jim Bernheisel 19.658 13) 1 Gene Knaub 19.677 14) 2Y Andrew Yoder 19.682 15) 27 Jim Yoder 19.750 16) 17 Nick Dickson 19.79 17) 14 Tyler Horst 19.829 18) 76 Andy Haus 19.976 19) 3 Tim Wilson 20.019 20) 11 Jason Schmidt 20.093 21) 121 Larry Neiderer 20.271 22) 4S Danny Snyder 20.526 23) 14Z Dave Brouse 20.557 24) 15 Scott Flickinger 20.578 25) 112 Brandon Little 20.670 26) 10 Dave Stamm 20.731 27) 63 Nathan Long 21.080 28) 61 Ken Trevitz 21.241 29) 98 Zach Kauffman 22.262 30) 59 Chad Julius DNT 31) 2T Kyle Lee DNT
Limited Late Models – 26 Entries
20-Lap A-Main: 1) 33K Devin Hart 2) 2Y Andrew Yoder 3) 23 Todd Snook 4) 24 Daulton Bigler 5) 116 Travis Mease 6) 93 Steve Todorow 7) 11T JR Toner 8) 97 Devin Frey 9) 44 Danny Snyder 10) 22 Casey Steinhoff 11) 92 Shaun Lawton 12) 08 Zach Kauffman 13) 00 Harold Ranck 14) 28Z Ryan Zook 15) 32 Ethan Beasom 16) 27 Cayden Ranck 17) 89 John Schoch 18) 115 Troy Miller 19) 7K Kenny Yoder 20) 12K Jared Fulkroad 21) 115S Shaun Miller 22) 56R Chaz Buchinsky 23) 99 Kyle Bachman 24) 7 Jason Davis 25) 2 Dan Zechman 26) 49 Zach Fedorchik
Heat Winners: Travis Mease, Devin Frey, Daulton Bigler
Roadrunners – 16 Entries
12-Lap A-Main: 1) 7 Jake Jones 2) 25 Nate Romig 3) 1 Smith Cope 4) 2 Adam Campbell 5) 992 Terry Kramer 6) 8K Jeremy Kline 7) 33 Curtis Lawton 8) 12 Tom Underwood 9) 14 Matt Ney 10) 60 Jimmy Kessler 11) 37 Ed Besancon 12) 28 Miranda Minium 13) 11 Keith Bissinger 14) 60K Keegan Strawser 15) 12K Corey Kepner 16) 81 Tom Beers
Heat Winners: Jake Jones, Nate Romig