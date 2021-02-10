A late scoring drought cost Penn State in a 60-58 loss to Michigan State on Tuesday in Big Ten men's basketball.
Penn State’s Myles Dread had an open look from 3-point range as the final seconds dropped from the clock, but the ball bounced off the rim, and Michigan State earned its 10th win of the season.
Both teams struggled from the field late in the second period. Penn State (7-9, 4-8 Big Ten) ended the contest on a 3:16 scoring drought.
Michigan State (10-7, 4-7 Big Ten) failed to score a basket during the last 2:57.
“I thought the second half we really responded,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. “Guys played a little more aggressively. We outrebounded them; we only turned the ball over nine times; we made 13 free throws. (We) kind of just lost a tough one.”
After scoring 24 points before halftime, the Nittany Lions outscored the Spartans 34-28 in the second half.
“I think we got a little static today instead of us moving,” Ferry said. “The ball wasn’t moving as sharp. It wasn’t moving as crisp. Guys weren’t really playing off of each other, and our team was really loaded up in the paint.”
The Nittany Lions trailed by 12 points with 18:28 remaining in the second half, but they chipped away at Michigan State's lead.
Myreon Jones scored on a layup with 5:37 left to give the Nittany Lions a 52-51 lead. Jones scored six consecutive points for Penn State via four free throws and another layup to push the Nittany Lions to a 58-54 lead with 3:16 remaining in the period.
The Spartans tied the score at 58 with 2:06 left after a pair of free throws from Joey Hauser, and took the lead when Marcus Bingham Jr. hit a pair of free throws.
John Harrar led Penn State with 17 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Jones recorded 15 points to go with two steals. Sam Sessoms chipped in with eight points and three assists.
Michigan State’s Aaron Henry scored a game-high 20 points. Hauser finished with 11 points, and Malik Hall scored 10 points.
“They were aggressive, for sure,” Henry said of Penn State’s defense. “They reach and contest a lot of things — not just jump shots. We play physical; we match intensity for 40 minutes. We put a big emphasis on that. We did it for the whole game. I’m just proud of our guys for doing it.”