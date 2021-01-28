Penn State overcame a double-digit, first-half deficit to lead by seven points midway through the second half.
However, a nearly four-and-a-half-minute scoring drought doomed any chance of a third straight win for the Nittany Lions.
No. 13 Ohio State took advantage of Penn State’s offensive woes to grab an 83-79 victory.
“Ohio State’s a fantastic team, especially at home,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. “I thought they had a little more energy than us to start the game. They were more aggressive, but once we settled in, I really thought we locked in, and we defended significantly better. We played off of each other. I thought our guys really got connected.”
Following a free throw by Penn State’s Izaiah Brockington that put the Nittany Lions ahead by seven points, Ohio State (12-4, 6-4 Big Ten) received a four-point spurt by E.J. Liddell. Two free throws by Seth Lundy at the 5:01 mark upped Penn State’s (5-7, 2-6 Big Ten) lead to 73-68.
Justice Sueing and Liddell added field goals, and Dwayne Washington Jr. contributed a free throw to give the Buckeyes’ a 74-73 lead. Liddell and Sueing combined to go 6-of-6 from the free-throw line over the final 1:37 to secure the win.
Liddell finished with 22 points.
“It was all about staying together,” Liddell said. “I feel like we stayed together to finish the game. Our two seniors fought, also. Those were two leaders off the floor. They were on the bench being very vocal about just staying together and finishing the game and rebounding to win the game.”
Penn State’s Seth Lundy led all scorers with 26 points. He scored 17 in the first half. Brockington recorded 18 points, and Myreon Jones added in 10 points. John Harrar ended with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Penn State scored 23 points off of Ohio State’s 17 turnovers.
After trailing by 12 points in the first half, Penn State rallied behind heads-up play on defense. In the final 20 seconds of the first half, Jamari Wheeler forced two steals and made two layups to help trim the Buckeyes’ lead to 43-39 at halftime.
“These guys deserve every opportunity to win games, and they keep putting themselves in position to,” Ferry said. “We just have to keep getting better. We’re going to win these games. We have a bunch of opportunities coming up.”
Penn State entered the game with a Big Ten-best 95 steals. The Nittany Lions added six more Wednesday.
The Nittany Lions shot 44.1 percent from the floor, and were 18-of-24 from the free-throw line.
Penn State was without Sam Sessoms, who was sidelined with an ankle injury.
The Nittany Lions host No. 10 Wisconsin at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
“We just can’t let this game affect us for Saturday,” Ferry said. “We have to bounce back. Get home quick, get some rest and bounce back.”