BEAVER SPRINGS — Carter Sauer’s 24-yard field goal with two seconds left in the game lifted Midd-West to a 39-37 win over Tunkhannock on Friday night at West Snyder Elementary School.
With the score tied 14-14 at halftime, the Mustangs (4-6) built a 29-24 lead by the end of the third quarter. Hunter Wolfely ran for a 53-yard TD, and Christian Regester hooked up with Wolfely on a 23-yard TD pass in the period.
Trey Lauver made it 36-24 early in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard plunge, but the Tigers scored two touchdowns, the last one coming with 2:22 left in the game to take a 37-36 lead.
Gabe Regester had his third consectutive 100-yard receiving game for the Mustangs, finishing with nine catches for 137 yards and a score. Wolfely had 219 yards of total offense and two scores for Midd-West.
Midd-West 39, Tunkhannock 37
Tunkhannock 7 7 10 13 — 37
Midd-West 7 7 15 10 — 39
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
T—Ethan Munley 62 pass from Jack Chilson (Jaxson Montross kick), 5:23.
MW—Gabe Regester 57 pass from Christian Regester (Sauer kick), 2:32.
Second quarter
T— Chilson 1 run (Montross kick), 8:38.
MW— Trey Lauver 1 run (Sauer kick), 4:11
Third quarter
MW— Hunter Wolfley 53 run (Lauver pass from Sauer), 8:48.
T—Gavin D’Amato 99 kickoff return (Montross kick), 8:31.
T— FG Montross 32
MW—Wolfley 23 pass from C. Regester (Sauer kick), 2:47
Fourth quarter
MW— Lauver 1 run (Sauer kick), 10:15.
T— Munley 6 pass from Chilson (Montross kick), 8:21.
T—Jhamal Zacharias 3 run (pass failed), 2:22.
MW— FG Sauer 24, 0:02.
TEAM STATISTICS
T MW
First downs 17 17
Rushes-yards 23-101 38-195
Passing 272 213
Passing 16-31-0 13-25-0
Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-0
Penalties-yards 9-77 4-33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Tunkhannock: Munley 17-85, Jake Frisco 1-2, Jakob Batrusaitis 2-5, Chilson 2-6, TD, Zacharias 1-3, TD; Midd-West: Wolfley 24-159, TD, C. Regester 4-10, Lauver 10-24, 2 TDs, Ethan Schlief 1-2.
PASSING — Tunkhannock: Chilson 16-31-0, 272 yards, 2 TDs; Midd-West: C. Regester 13-25-0, 213 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Tunkhannock: Munley 7-148, 2 TDs, Zacharias 3-55, Matt Prebola 3-23, Batrusaitis 1-6, D’Amato 1-24, Nathan Lord 1-10; Midd-West: G. Regester 9-137, TD, Wolfley 3-60, TD, Lauver 1-9.
n Williams Valley 42,
Millersburg 6
TOWER CITY — Bryce Herb threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Vikings to the TVL victory.
Brady Miller added two touchdown runs for the Vikings (8-2).
Millersburg’s (2-8) only score came when Caden Feaster hit Aidan Harman with a 12-yard TD pass in the second quarter.
Williams Valley 42, Millersburg 6
Millersburg 0 6 0 0 — 6
Williams Valley 21 14 7 0 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
WV-Brady Miller 10 run (Madisun Ferron kick)
WV-Jake Herman 22 pass from Bryce Herb (Ferron kick)
WV-Miller 30 run (Ferron kick)
Second quarter
M-Aidan Harman 12 pass from Caden Feaster (kick failed)
WV-Jayden Cruz 51 pass from Herb (Ferron kick)
WV-Miller 5 run (Ferron kick)
Third quarter
WV-Bo Raho 3 pass from Herb (Ferron kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
M WV
First downs 8 20
Rushes-net yards 26-107 30-144
Passing yards 93 315
Passing 9-25-1 17-25-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-yards 8-52 3-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Millersburg: Aidan Harman 8-(-7); Chace Crawford 11-61; Caden Feaster 7-53. Williams Valley: Brad Miller 9-87, 2 TDs; Aaron Minnich 2-8; Jesse Engle 2-18; Bryce Herb 4-11; Logan Willard 4-20; Tanner Talmadge 3-2; Gage Miller 3-9; Isaac Whiteash 2-(-11); Keith MIller 1-0.
PASSING — Millersburg: Harman 8-24-1, 81 yards; Feaster 1-1-0, 12 yards, TD. Williams Valley: Herb 16-23-0, 306 yards, 3 TDs; Whiteash 1-2-0, 9 yards.
RECEIVING — Millersburg: Jonathan Snyder 4-46; Feaster 2-8; Harman 1-12, TD; Crawford 1-18; Eli Ferrance 1-9. Williams Valley: Jayden Cruz 2-104, TD; Engle 5-85; Jake Herman 1-22, TD; Bo Raho 5-77, TD; Minnich 1-7; B. Miller 2-11; Brady Evans, 1-9.