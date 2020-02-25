HERSHEY — While Millersburg players, coaches and even the students in the stands may look back and find reasons to play critic, a lack of effort and fight throughout Monday’s District 3 Class 2A championship game was not one of those reasons.
Despite a tentative start, the Indians were right there with a chance to mine District 3 gold for the first time in forever.
Yet, when a last-second deep look wouldn’t fall, all of the emotions associated with disappointment immediately took over.
Falling just short when Christian Bingaman’s final shot was just wide of the mark, Millersburg dropped a 47-46 decision to York Catholic at Giant Center.
Bingaman finished with 16 points, Tate Etzweiler popped a double-double (15 points, 16 rebounds) and Devyn Kintzer added 10 points for the Indians (18-7), who were searching for the school’s first District 3 title since a win in the 1988 Class A final.
Luke Forjan netted 14 points and Preston Boeckel added 11 for York Catholic (12-12).
“We did (battle),” Indians coach Todd Wingard said. “Give this (York Catholic) team credit. They get after you. They made it tough for us to get into some offensive sets. They play hard. They’re scrappy. Even once we got it across halfcourt, it didn’t matter who was on Christian. They gave him fits. They gave him trouble.”
Wingard’s club came into the final already qualified for the PIAA’s Class 2A tournament. Up next is a date with the District 4 runner-up — Wyalusing and Bloomsburg meet Thursday night to decide that — when states open on March 7.
Down 45-44 when Catholic’s Owen Leese stepped to the foul line with 37.0 seconds remaining, Millersburg’s deficit grew to three points moments later when the Fighting Irish’s 5-foot-7 senior calmly drained both looks.
Kintzer promptly pulled the Indians within one when he sliced into the lane and was able to get his finger roll to creep over the rim with just 26 seconds left.
Unable to foul another of Catholic’s ballhandlers until the 10.4 mark, Millersburg was able to get to Forjan, and send the 5-10 freshman to the line. When Forjan misfired on both looks, Etzweiler latched on to the ball with the game still in doubt.
Bingaman, however, was several steps beyond the 3-point arc when he left his potential game-winner fly, yet the ball was just right of the target.
Yet the way Monday’s skirmish began, a tentative group of Indians was wobbled early by York Catholic’s trapping defense and the Irish’s quick-strike transition attack. A lack of floor balance also played a role in Millersburg falling behind 7-0.
“We wanted to try and do our best to make them uncomfortable,” York Catholic coach Dustin Boeckel said, his club intent on knowing where Bingaman and Etzweiler were at all times. “We did a good job in the first quarter, kind of speeding them up. We had a couple good offensive possessions to start the game.
“To their credit, they made some nice adjustments and really took a nice lead there.”
While a combined 13 points from Etzweiler and Bingaman had Wingard’s bunch within three (20-17) at halftime, five points from Kintzer and a deep trey from the right wing by Etzweiler continued the surge as Millersburg mounted a 25-20 lead.
A switch to an assortment of zones also helped the Indians.
Millersburg even solved Catholic’s pressure on consecutive possessions in the third, building a 10-point lead (33-23) behind an Aiden Harman finish, an Etzweiler bucket and two Bingaman free throws. Yet six straight by the Irish tightened things up quickly.
Catholic snared its first lead (43-41) since early in the second half when Ben Nelson-Moir canned two freebies with 1:54 to go, but a Bingaman 3-ball erased that number.
While a Boeckel finish at the rim returned the lead to York Catholic, Leese knocked down his freebies to make it a three-point game. While Bingaman had a chance to win it late — Kintzer’s deuce helped — the Indians were turned away.
Yielding a series of offensive rebounds hurt, but so did 20 turnovers. Not having springy senior Brant Bingaman available to battle on the glass was another factor.
“That’s what killed us in the second half, especially on foul shots,” Wingard said of York Catholic’s quick, athletic group extending possessions. “We didn’t box out.”
“We knew we had an advantage there,” Dustin Boeckel admitted.
DISTRICT 3 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Giant Center, Hershey
YORK CATHOLIC 47, MILLERSBURG 46
York Catholic (12-12) 47
Ben Nelson-Moir 2 2-2 6; Owen Leese 0 4-5 4; Luke Forjan 6 2-9 14; Dylan Durbin 3 1-2 7; Preston Boeckel 5 0-2 11; John Forjan 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 9-20 47.
3-point goals: Boeckel, J.Forjan.
Did not score: Dan Sterling, Ben Curtis.
Millersburg (18-7) 46
Christian Bingaman 4 7-8 16; Devyn Kintzer 3 4-5 10; Jonathon Snyder 1 0-0 3; Aiden Harman 1 0-0 2; Tate Etzweiler 7 0-0 15. Totals: 16 11-13 46.
3-point goals: Bingaman, Snyder, Etzweiler.
Did not score: Kyle Casner.
Score by quarters
York Catholic 11 9 9 18 — 47
Millersburg 8 9 16 13 — 46