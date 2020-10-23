SELINSGROVE — Jamison Bohner’s goal off a restart with six minutes to play lifted Selinsgrove to a 3-2 win over Warrior Run in a Heartland Athletic Conference boys soccer crossover match Thursday.
The Defenders went ahead on Kaden Majcher’s goal 9:34 into the first half. The Seals went ahead at halftime on goals by Nick Ritter and Colin Findlay.
Alex Brown scored the equalizer off the bench a little more than 15 minutes into the scond half for Warrior Run.
Selinsgrove 3, Warrior Run 2
First half
WR-Kaden Majcher (Luke Mattox), 9:34; S-Nick Ritter (Owen Magee), 15:55; S-Colin Findley (Ritter), 24:05.
Second half
WR-Alex Brown (Alex Hazzoum), 55:25; S-Jamison Bohner, 73:52.
Shots: 9-9. Corners: S, 2-1. Saves: Warrior Run 5 (Duncan Bender); Selinsgrove 6 (Cole Catherman).
n Milton 4, Shikellamy 1
SUNBURY — Carter Lilley scored two goals and assisted on the other two in Milton’s HAC crossover victory.
Conner Smith added a goal and an assist for the Black Panthers.
Ryan Williams scored the goal for Shikellamy with an assist from Zach Allar.
Milton 4, Shikellamy 1
First half
M-Brodey Scoggins (Carter Lilley), 35:40.
Second half
S-Ryan Williams (Zach Allar), 53:49; M-Conner Smith (Lilley), 71:22; M-Lilley (Smith), 72:24; M-Lilley (Austin Gainer), 75:40.
Shots: S, 8-6. Corners: M, 5-2. Saves: Milton 5 (Tyler Flederbach); Shikellamy 4 (Ben Gross).
n Danville 7,
Central Columbia 0
DANVILLE — Dameon White recorded a natural hat trick, and Danville breezed to a HAC crossover win.
The Ironmen closed the regular season with a three-goal first half, that included the first two of White’s three goals.
Danville 7, Central Columbia 0
First half
D-Kevin Dempsey, 8:27; D-Dameon White, 12:42; D-White (Daniel Hartzell), 31:22.
Second half
D-White (Evan Klinger), 46:39; D-PJ Cera, 47:20; D-Matt Bucaloiu (Logan Manofsky), 57:06; D-Doug Houser (Hayden Patterson), 67:10.
Shots: D, 14-2. Corners: D, 4-1. Saves: Central Columbia 7 (Maddix Karns); Danville 2 (Evan Haas).
WEDNESDAY
n Mifflinburg 2,
Central Columbia 1
ALMEDIA — Collin Dreese scored with an assist from Kellen Beck in the second half to break a 1-1 tie, and lift the Wildcats to a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win.
Mifflinburg got a goal from Ethan Dreese with seven seconds left in the first half to tie the score. Kannon Keister made four saves for the Wildcats in the win.
Mifflinburg 2,
Central Columbia 1
First half
CC-Steven Brink, 13:00; M-Ethan Dreese (Madden Schnure), 39:53.
Second half
M-Collin Dreese (Kellen Beck).
Shots: T, 7-7. Corners: CC, 2-1. Saves: Mifflinburg 4 (Kannon Keister); Central Columbia 5 (Maddix Karnes).